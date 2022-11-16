Police officer stabbed while arresting wanted man

The incident occurred at around 5.40pm yesterday, November 15. Police officers located a 26-year-old wanted man on The Crescent in Westhoughton and arrested him.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “At around 5.40pm on Tuesday 15 November 2022, officers located a wanted man outside an address on The Crescent, Westhoughton.

During the arrest, a police officer received a stab wound to the leg and was taken to hospital for medical treatment. He remains in a stable condition.

“The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed instrument.

He was further arrested in custody for two common assaults and remains in custody.”