Police swarm east London street after death of woman, 28, in own home





A Met Police forensics team has been at the property in Hermon Hill, Wanstead, since the woman died on November 5, but no details were made public until this website made enquiries.

Although the man, known to the deceased, has been arrested, it is not currently a homicide probe, and the woman is suspected of dying from an overdose, the force said. A Met Police spokesman said: “At approximately 2:30am on Saturday, 5 November police were contacted by staff at an east London hospital after a critically ill woman had been admitted. “The woman died at hospital later that day. She has been formally identified as Lorena Ciupeanu, aged 28, a Romanian national of Hermon Hill, Wanstead. The woman’s family have been informed. “A special post-mortem examination has given early indications that a drug overdose was a possible cause of death. “At this time, the death is being treated as unexpected, and is under investigation by detectives from the East Area Borough Command Unit. A source from the area said: “There was a police forensic tent down there and officers have been going door to door asking if anyone heard or saw anything.

“I heard a woman died, but there has been nothing about it in the local paper or online. They must be taking it seriously to have forensics down there for over a week. “A car was taken away from the address by police a couple of days ago. In the weeks before she died police had been called to the address two or three times. “There was still a police officer sat in the open doorway there on Monday.” Police tape still secures the scene and flowers have been left nearby. A Met Police spokesman said it was being treated as an “unexpected death” which means it is not clear how the person died or if there are any suspicious circumstances. Unexpected deaths are usually reported to a coroner and with post mortem examination needed to assess how the person died.

A Met Police spokesman said: “The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, however this is not at present a homicide investigation. “The death is classified by the Met as ‘unexpected and under investigation’. “The police investigation includes ongoing forensic examination of the woman’s address in Hermon Hill. “Detectives have also made house to house enquiries in the area. “A man, who was known to the deceased, has been arrested in connection with the investigation. He has been bailed pending further enquiries to early February 2023.” Officers are appealing for anyone who knew Lorena Ciupeanu but have yet to speak with police to contact them via 101 quoting reference 804/05Nov. They also wish to hear from anyone else with information that may assist their investigation. Due to previous police contact with the deceased, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed.

