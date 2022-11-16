Prince Harry ‘deeply offended’ as King Charles brings in extra help

King Charles III reportedly plans to elevate the royal responsibilities of his sister, Princess Anne and his youngest brother, Prince Edward by adding them as Counsellors of State. Speaking on Sky News Australia, contributor Megyn Kelly discussed how royal experts believe Prince Harry may react to the news, despite choosing to no longer be a senior working royal.

Ms Kelly told host Paul Murray: “Royal experts are saying he’s going to be very deeply offended by King Charles’s latest move.

“It basically about King Charles needing a day off and who’s going to [substitute] in for him.”

She added: “Typically it would be the top four adults in the line of succession, which would be him two sons and, I think Princess Beatrice and one other person, in any event, oh it would be Prince Andrew.

“[Charles] has basically said Prince Andrew’s out and Prince Harry’s out, and instead add in my brother and sister who are not in the top four in the line of succession.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan named as ‘more influential’ than King Charles as The Crown debuts