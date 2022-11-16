Prince Harry ‘firmly excluded’ by King





King Charles’ decision to promote his siblings for royal duties meant that Prince Harry has been “firmly excluded” by his father, according to royal experts. His Majesty has decided to appoint Princess Anne and Prince Edward as Counsellors of State.

In a symbolic move taken on the monarch’s 74th birthday, he asked the House of Lords to expand the list of those who can stand in for him when necessary. It means that it is highly unlikely that the Duke of Sussex or Duke of York will be called upon to deputise as Camilla Queen Consort, Prince William and Princess Anne also hold the title. Speaking to MailOnline, Royal biographer Tom Bower said it was obvious that there had been “no reconciliation” when the King and his son met around the time of the Queen’s funeral in September. He said: “Clearly there was no reconciliation during the Queen’s funeral and Charles fears the worst from the Netflix series and Harry’s memoir.

“Harry is firmly excluded – until he decides to come back to Britain and ask for forgiveness.” Royal biographer Angela Levin argued that the “slight” to the Duke of Sussex and Duke of York was “necessary”. Mrs Levin added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be “furious” at the move but that it was more practicable for His Majesty to ask the Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal to deputise as they are based in the UK. She said: “Harry and Meghan would be absolutely furious. READ MORE: RFK Jr ‘bewildered’ after Harry and Meghan win award

She said: “Reading between the lines it allows him the ensure that the right people are doing the right job.” Speaking to Mailonline, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said there were good reasons why the Duke of Sussex and Duke of York hadn’t been appointed. He said: “Since two Counsellors are needed to act this makes perfect sense. “Trips abroad are reportedly planned for both the King and Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales, so this absolutely had to happen. “Harry should not be surprised at this change. “The extra counsellors included are loyal servants of the crown. He lives abroad and there is a deep rift between him and the royal family. “He lives, of course, in California and would be bizarre if he were asked to act as a Counsellor of State. “Andrew is in disgrace for obvious reasons and it would have been outrageous if he were called on to act.”

