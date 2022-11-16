Prince William slammed for ‘entirely inappropriate’ England appearance

Sheen has been a passionate critic of the monarchy in recent times and returned an MBE awarded to him in 2017. He also questioned King Charles’ decision to visit Cardiff in one of his first acts as King.

Charles made the trip to the Welsh capital on September 16, which marks Owain Glyndwr day in Wales, a day of historical significance commemorating the occasion Glyndwr began an uprising against Henry IV.

“To choose this day, September 16 to come here as his first visit, seems full of meaning,” Sheen said. “On the one hand, if it’s chosen, deliberately, then I’m sure many people will feel that that is quite an insult to those that celebrate Owain Glyndwr who tried to free this nation from the oppression of the English monarch at the time.

“And having been told that the new Prince of Wales would take on those titles with a great sense of humility, and respect, and celebrate the history, the proud history and traditions, of Wales, and it’s quite surprising to see.”