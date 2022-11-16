Prince William spotted without Kate as he arrives in Cardiff

Prince William returned to Wales just a few weeks after his last visit to the nation. Stepping out on Wednesday, the heir to the throne visited the Senedd – the Welsh Parliament – and met some of its representatives. This engagement marks the second official visit to Wales by Prince William since he was created Prince of Wales by his father.

This visit included a brief tour of the Senedd building and the debating chamber led by Elin Jones MS – the Presiding Officer, called Llywydd in Welsh.

William also met with representatives of the political parties represented in the Senedd, an opportunity for the royal to learn and discuss what matters the most to Welsh people.

To end his day in the nation, the Prince of Wales also visited the Welsh Youth Parliament to hear directly from the younger generations what matters the most to them.

This visit is part of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ effort to deepen their understanding of the issues and opportunities of greatest importance to locals.

