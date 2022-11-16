Princess Anne ‘would not bat an eyelid’ over Mike’s royal revelations

Mike Tindall has divided the public over his appearance in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and the royal stories he has been recalling. He recently revealed how his trousers split in front of his mother-in-law Princess Anne and the cheeky slogan printed on his underwear. Best friend and former rugby colleague James Haskell joined Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, where he explained he felt Princess Anne would “not bat an eyelid” over the revelations.

On Monday night, Mike, Seann Walsh and Babatunde Alesha began to discuss their opinions on suits, to which Mike said: “I love a suit.

“My problem with suits is I over-exaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff.

“Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s themed one, I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on.

“Full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl*t drop in front of my mother-in-law.”

