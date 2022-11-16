Princess Charlene turns heads wearing ‘perfect’ £1,968 green dress

Charlene opted for the “Wool Mousseline Maxi Dress” in the colour “gallus green”, which she completed with a thin black belt around her waist from the same brand which she has owned since 2011.
The floor-length, long-sleeved gown sells for a whopping £1,968 and looks fabulous on Princess Charlene.
The description for the gown says: “This Akris maxi dress is crafted in light wool mousseline with stitched front pleats that flow into fringes.
“It features a shirt collar, covered button placket, and long sleeves for an elegant look that is perfect for the colder days of the year.”
Princess Charlene is a big fan of the Swiss label Akris, who even attended its 100th-anniversary show during Paris Fashion Week.
She has become a very close friend of the label’s designer, Albert Kriemler, who have been photographed together on many occasions.
The mother of two paired her green dress with her sturdy black boots from Jimmy Choo which were perfect for the winter season, but have not been worn by the Princess since 2017.
Charlene could also be seen wearing her stunning pearl engagement ring, which according to an expert, she doesn’t always wear on royal outings.
The description for these trousers says: “Characterised by the spirit of Rock’n’roll, Philipp Plein makes clothing for those looking to inject their wardrobe with a slightly darker edge.
“These black faux leather skinny trousers from Philipp Plein feature a low rise, a waistband with belt loops, a button and zip fly, a five pocket design, a front logo plaque, a silver-tone logo plaque, ribbed details, a regular length and a hanging D-ring.”
The Princess of Monaco paired her trousers with a “PEKKA” black wool coat from the label Akris once again.
This “Long Double Face Wool Jacket with Swarovski Trim” costs a whopping £2,650.
