Princess Diana Beanie Baby could now be worth thousands





The Princess Diana Beanie Bay, released by the corporation Ty Inc in tribute to the royal just months after her death, may now be worth thousands of pounds despite customers initially only paying a few pounds for them. The purple bear sports a white rose on its chest and was originally sold back in December 1997 for around $5 (£4.22) to $7 (£5.90) each.

The proceeds from each sale went to the Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, which supports humanitarian work through grants both in the UK and overseas. The bears were in limited supply, meaning they became even more popular with royal fans. Antiques appraiser Lori Verderame told PEOPLE magazine: “In 1997, it was the toy to get. “It’s particularly interesting, not only because of the anniversary of Diana’s death, [but because they were] beloved collectible toys of folks who are coming of age: late 20s to early 40s.”

While some editions of the bear could be worth thousands, the value of each toy will vary depending in certain factors. For instance, the stuffing is different in earlier and later models, with PVC pellets initially being used before polyethylene pellets were introduced later. Features in the eyes, nose, mouth and even the country of origin can all affect the price, although Ms Verderame has some tips for where to source the best models. READ MORE: Public leap to defend King’s Guard horse after it ‘bit child’

However, the appraiser added: “A lot of the fakes are good…You can search for them and find very valuable ones.” She advises that the tag must be attached and that the bear should be appraised by an expert before buying online. In August 2022, the toy experienced a surge in popularity due to the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death in a car accident in Paris.

