Princess Kate’s engagement ring is similar to Anne and Eugenie’s

Kate, Princess of Wales’ engagement ring is strikingly different to the sparklers owned by Princess Anne and Princess Eugenie. But one thing that ties them all together is that they all feature central sapphires, a break from the traditional diamond engagement rings many wear.

The Prince and Princess of Wales announced their engagement on November 16, 2010, and they posed for photos in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace to mark the occasion.

Dressed in a navy wrap dress and flaunting her spectacular royal blue ring, Kate’s ensemble was reminiscent of Princess Diana’s when her engagement was announced in 1981.

Some were surprised by William’s decision to give Kate his late mother’s ring due to its association with Charles and Diana’s famously unhappy marriage.

But many saw the gesture as a heartfelt tribute to the late Princess from her firstborn and his future wife.

