Prosecutor to make announcement on 1978 cold case of slain UC student

Cheryl Thompson was found dead in the Little Miami River on April 8, 1978. The homicide has remained a cold case.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding a 44-year-old cold case.

Cheryl Thompson was 19 years old when she was killed. Her body was discovered on April 8, 1978 in the Little Miami River in Loveland. Deters will make an announcement to the press at 1 p.m. on the case.

The announcement comes after Loveland police began doing a little digging of their own decades after Thompson was killed.

Backstory:42 years after Cheryl Thompson’s murder, hope remains in coed’s case

A look back: Loveland investigators pursue 42-year-old unsolved homicide case with new DNA technology

Renewed interest in the case lured the investigators to a recently formed cold case unit through the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Loveland Detective Steve Moster told The Enquirer in 2020.

There’s new hope emerging with availability of online genealogy databases, as well as some long-forgotten evidence recently discovered in the Hamilton County coroner’s lab.

“I’m very, very hopeful,” Moster told The Enquirer at the time.

On April 9, 1978, The Enquirer reported the discovery of missing coed Cheryl Thompson. The 19-year-old University of Cincinnati freshman had disappeared March 24. Her slaying remains unsolved 42 years later.

What happened to University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson in 1978?

Thompson went missing on March 24, 1978 after leaving her home on Wooster Pike, according to the Ohio attorney general’s office. It was believed she was heading to a disco in Oakley.

Two weeks later, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources employee found her body in the Little Miami River in Loveland. The coroner ruled her death a homicide by means of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

News: At a suburban Cincinnati high school, students investigate Ohio cold case murders

Details about what is being disclosed at the prosecutor’s press conference haven’t been released.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Deters to make announcement on slain UC student Cheryl Thompson