Protecting our pets ahead of more snow and colder temperatures





With a fresh dumping of snow and temperatures taking a dip, people in our region got to gear their pets up for some fun. But as always, having fun also comes with responsibility. Local veterinarians provided all of the friendly reminders pet owners need, with winter already at our doorsteps.Alison Knox, an associate veterinarian at Orchard Veterinary Hospital, says dogs “should not be left standing in the cold longer than it takes for them to have their bathroom break and come back in.” If dogs are outside, veterinarians suggest making sure they’re equipped with the appropriate attire. Vet, Erin Forbes, says the right amount of coverage depends on your dog’s breed. She says dogs that are a lot smaller with little to no fat should be dressed in a jacket or sweater. Knox added that just because it’s cute, doesn’t mean it’s practical. She noted that coats, jackets, and sweaters that go all around the stomach are best at keeping your pet protected. They also stressed the importance of keeping pets’ paws dry and clean after playing in the snow. Forbes suggests drying paws off with a towel, or blow drying them if they’re really sensitive. She says it will keep them warmer and prevent them from licking any hazardous salt. Which lends itself to another important reminder: making sure you’re using pet-friendly salt. Many department stores and pet food stores currently have them in stock.The veterinarians didn’t forget about keeping your kitties safe either. They’re reminding cat owners to keep their fur babies inside, as often as possible.Last, but not least, Knox added the most important thing to keep in mind: “Just like humans, we should go out and enjoy the winter weather too, when the sun’s out and there’s snow on the ground, it’s just a great time to go out and play.”

