Putin’s propaganda unravels as western experts brand it ‘basic’

While some propaganda filters into the west, Russia directs most attempts to distort the war’s narrative inward.

Experts from the RAND Corporation think tank have dubbed the country’s approach a “firehose of falsehood”.

Researchers from the organisation said the propaganda disseminates false information using “high numbers of channels and messages and a shameless willingness to disseminate partial truths or outright fictions”.

They concluded that Russian communications rely on people being “poor judges of true versus false information”, vulnerable to information overload, familiar appealing themes, falsely evidenced claims and the “appearance of objectivity”.