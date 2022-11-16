Qatar forced to issue apology after Danish TV crew threatened on air

A Danish reporter was confronted by Qatari Government officials as he attempted to report on the build-up to the football World Cup which kicks off in the Middle Eastern kingdom. Rasmus Tanthold argued with the security guards as they attempted to prevent his team from broadcasting.
He later told Norwegian TV: “I don’t think the message from the top in Qatar has reached all the security guards.
“Therefore, one can argue that there are some who have misunderstood the situation, but at the same time, it tells a lot about what it is like in Qatar.
“There it is that you can be attacked and threatened when you report as a free media.’
“This is not a free and democratic country
He added: “My experience after visiting 110 countries in the world is: The more you have to hide, the more difficult it is to report from there.”
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said he will travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup as he faced criticism for telling gay fans not to protest while visiting the country where homosexuality is illegal.
The Cabinet minister gave the first confirmation on Monday that he will attend the football tournament controversially being hosted by the Middle Eastern nation.
Labour MP Chris Bryant accused him of handing gay fans travelling to Qatar a “slap in the face” by telling them to comply with the local laws.
Anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity in Qatar can be punished by up to seven years in prison, while there are also concerns about thousands of migrant workers who have died in Qatar since it won the right to host the World Cup.
But Mr Cleverly told the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee: “I will be going.”
He said he would be attending “for a number of reasons”, adding: “Because I’m a foreign secretary and it is my job to ensure British visitors stay safe.”
He added: “I’ve visited Qatar in the lead-up to the World Cup and when I go to the World Cup I will be speaking to the security authorities to ensure that English and Welsh and whatever other British fans who are going to the World Cup remain safe.”
Source link