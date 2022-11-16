Qatar forced to issue apology after Danish TV crew threatened on air

A Danish reporter was confronted by Qatari Government officials as he attempted to report on the build-up to the football World Cup which kicks off in the Middle Eastern kingdom. Rasmus Tanthold argued with the security guards as they attempted to prevent his team from broadcasting.

He later told Norwegian TV: “I don’t think the message from the top in Qatar has reached all the security guards.

“Therefore, one can argue that there are some who have misunderstood the situation, but at the same time, it tells a lot about what it is like in Qatar.

“There it is that you can be attacked and threatened when you report as a free media.’

“This is not a free and democratic country