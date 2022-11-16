Qatar World Cup chiefs hit back at accusation of ‘paying’ fans in f…

Qatar officials have slammed suggestions that ‘fake’ fans have been deployed in the country ahead of the World Cup. Social media videos appeared to show supporters lining the streets clad in merchandise from different nations.

Questions were raised over the authenticity of what were believed to be Indian expats clad in England merchandise, with clips showing them marching through roads. Those fans have insisted that they are genuine Three Lions supporters and have not been paid to promote the World Cup.

Qatar has now rejected scrutiny over whether the fans are ‘real’, bemoaning that such assertions are ‘unsurprising’. “With four days to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off, anticipation and excitement is building in Qatar as we prepare to welcome the world,” the Qatar World Cup Supreme Committee said in a statement.

“Fans from all over the world – many of whom have made Qatar their home – have contributed to the local atmosphere recently, organising fan walks and parades throughout the country, and welcoming the various national teams at their hotels.

JUST IN: Man Utd’s Anthony Martial dealt new World Cup snub after Nkunku injury