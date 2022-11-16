Queen Camilla wears unique ‘ballerina’ brooch worth £72k

On November 16, the ever stylish Queen Camilla presented The Royal Academy of Dance’s Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award to Mikhail Baryshnikov. She wore a stunning brooch from her favourite jewellery brand.

Queen Camilla opted for a particular Van Cleef & Arpels accessory today for her latest engagement.

This was the Bouton d’or Ballerina Clip in 18k yellow gold, diamond, lapis lazuli and turquoise.

The wildly intricate brooch was in the shape of a ballerina, who boasted a tiny headband and colourful dress.

This was a wonderful choice of brooch from Camilla’s vast collection, considering the nature of the event.

The brooch is far from cheap, costing an astonishing £72,000.

