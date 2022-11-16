Queen Rania dons £5k purple gown – but ditches tiara for State Banquet

Queen Rania of Jordan, 52, and her husband King Abdullah, 60, hosted King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, 76, and his wife Queen Silvia, 78, at the Al Husseiniya Palace on Tuesday. For this event, Rania wore an Elizabeth Anthony “Long Sleeve Chiffon High Neck Gown” which retails at a whopping £5,797.
The long-sleeved dress was floor-length and featured a black belt around the waist, with sparkly diamonds in the centre.
The dress also had a very high neck, and on the model on the website, there was a slight gaping around the chest area.
Perhaps due to modesty reasons, Queen Rania decided to close this gaping so that the gown would be appropriate to wear for a state banquet.
She also carried a small black clutch bag for the glamorous occasion.
READ MORE: Charles’ coronation may be ‘cancelled’ amid royal ‘crisis’ – claims
Queen Silvia on the other hand opted for a silver blazer, accompanied by a big flowy skirt in the same metallic colour.
Neither royal woman opted for a glittering tiara, which is common for royal ladies at state dinner banquets.
There are set rules around the wearing of tiaras; traditionally the first time a royal will wear one is on her wedding day.
Generally speaking, tiaras are reserved for events that start after 5pm and there are only a certain number of occasions when it is appropriate.
DON’T MISS:
Royal fans were also impressed with Queen Silvia’s fashion, with @adan_8621 saying: “Our Queen Sylvia is always stylish and stylish, as well as Queen Rania.”
Their state visit will last three days, from November 15 to 17.
The visit will focus on bolstering cooperation between Jordan and Sweden in fields including trade, investment, sustainable development, and countering the impacts of climate change.
Queen Rania met Queen Silvia and King Carl at a meeting with the Jordan River Foundation (JRF) and IKEA at the Queen Rania Family and Child Center in Amman on Tuesday. The purpose was to discuss the ongoing production of Jordanian goods that are placed on IKEA shelves across the globe.
Source link