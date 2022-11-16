Queen’s ‘favourite grandson’ Peter Phillips modernised royal protocol





The late Queen’s oldest grandson swiftly modernised the royal protocol during the summer with a simple gesture. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, separated from his wife Autumn Kelly in early January 2020. Their divorce was finalised in June 2021.

Two and a half years later, he attended some events celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, held during a long bank holiday weekend in June, alongside his new girlfriend, Lindsay Wallace. The pair were spotted at the Epsom Derby races and in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Her presence at these high profile public events saw royal protocol redefined, as royal girlfriends and boyfriends are normally not invited at significant national events. Ms Wallace’s presence may signal how close the late Queen Elizabeth II was to her first grandchild. In 2016, the Daily Telegraph described him as the “favourite grandson” of the late monarch.

Speaking warmly of his relationship with his grandmother, Peter said: “I’ve always been very close to my grandmother, and we speak often. “She has been an inspirational person throughout my life.” Ms Wallace has known Peter’s younger sister Zara Tindall since their days at Gordonstoun School, the same Scottish boarding school also attended by Prince Philip. Following the Jubilee celebrations, Peter and Ms Wallace were also seen attending together Royal Ascot and Wimbledon. READ MORE: Public leap to defend King’s Guard horse after it ‘bit child’

Peter, who turned 45 on November 15, has lived a life mostly shielded from public scrutiny as he never received a royal title. Upon birth, he was not eligible to the title of Prince, as he was linked to the sovereign through a female line – Princess Anne. To grant him a normal life and give him the freedom to choose his own path completely untied from the Firm, the Princess Royal chose against her son – and, a few years later, her daughter Zara – being bestowed by the Queen with any title. Speaking about her choice in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020, Anne said: “I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles. So I think that was probably the right thing to do.” DON’T MISS

With his non-working royal status, Peter has been able to make a name for himself as a businessman and worked, among other major firms, for Jaguar and Williams racing team. While he has never been involved in controversy surrounding the Royal Family, he was accused in early 2020 of exploiting his royal links as he took part in a Chinese milk ad campaign where he was described as a “British Royal Family member” and was surrounded by imagery associated with the monarchy. Peter has lived his life largely far from the public sphere, only taking part in royal events open to wider members of the family – such as the celebrations for Elizabeth II’s historic reign. While Peter’s attendance at Platinum Jubilee events with Ms Wallace was an important first, other unmarried partners before her had already been spotted in public, albeit at family events.

Most notably, Meghan Markle attended the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in December 2017, five months before her nuptials with Prince Harry in Windsor. The now Duchess of Sussex later joined the late Queen and the rest of the Firm for their traditional Christmas lunch. On Christmas Day in 2019, Princess Beatrice was accompanied by her then fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the service and took part together in the following walkabout. The pair married in July 2020, during a private service in Windsor while abiding by the Covid regulations in place at the time.

