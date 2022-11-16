Ronaldo scolds Man Utd youngsters and names duo who can copy him

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has issued stern words for football’s up-and-coming generation, claiming that his guidance is effectively ignored by ‘most’ of the club’s youngsters. He did, however, name both Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot as having the work ethic to reach the longevity that has served him well during his own career.

United fans eagerly waited until Wednesday evening, when the full extent of Ronaldo’s broad-ranging interview with Piers Morgan was released. Footage had already emerged of the Portuguese claiming to not respect manager Erik ten Hag, alongside claims that people were trying to force him out of the club.

Before that, Ronaldo was asked about the younger generation of stars at Old Trafford, although he hardly delivered a glowing assessment. Suggesting that they lacked the fight to get to the top, the 37-year-old insisted that, more often than not, his advice and guidance falls on deaf ears.

“I don’t think they don’t respect the more experienced players, but they live in a different era,” he told Talk TV. “The mentality is not the same. I think they have things more easily. They don’t suffer or have the hunger. They don’t care. I don’t mean only a few at Man Utd but all teams in the world, the youngsters are not the same as my generation.

