Royal duties Harry and Andrew can carry out- but Anne and Edward can’t

According to the Royal Family’s official website, the current Counsellors of State include Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

Concerns have been expressed as neither Harry, Andrew nor Beatrice are working members of the Royal Family, and the Duke of Sussex now lives in the US.

But waves are now in motion to recruit the King’s two working royal siblings into the fold.

A law change to enable Princess Anne and Prince Edward to stand in for the King is being fast-tracked through Parliament.