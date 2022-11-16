Royal Family’s ‘replacement’ engagement rings – including Diana’s

The Queen Mother’s rings

The Queen Mother received a Kashmir sapphire flanked by two diamonds as her engagement ring from the future King George VI.

But in her later years, the Queen Mother was often pictured wearing an altogether different band on her ring finger.

The centrepiece of her favoured ring, a huge pearl, was surrounded by a halo of glittering diamonds.

The Queen Mother was also spotted on occasion wearing a stunning diamond ring comprised of an emerald-cut stone flanked by additional diamond baguettes.

The Art Deco diamond ring was given to the Queen Consort Camilla by King Charles as an engagement ring.

READ MORE: Queen Mother pushed back against Queen and Philip engagement