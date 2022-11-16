Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend as ex-wife is also in attendance

Russell Crowe, 58, looked very dapper in a black suit, with a matching black unbuttoned shirt underneath as he posed at his Sydney movie premiere for Poker Face.

The Hollywood star posed alongside his girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31, who turned heads in a short draped design black dress, featuring ruffled strap detailing.

She added height with a pair of pointed black heels, as well as adding colour with a glittering bracelet.

The Gladiator star and his girlfriend have been together since 2020 and looked more loved-up than ever as they posed for photos at the event.

The loved-up couple seemingly is still friends with Russell’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer, who was also invited to the event.

The former couple were married in 2003 but finalised their divorce in 2018.