Russia-Ukraine war live: calls for caution after missile kills two in Poland; G20 condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine

US and Russia separately agree missile that struck Poland was Ukrainian air defence – reports The US and Russia appear to have independently agreed that the missile which struck a Polish village on Tuesday, killing two people, was part of Ukraine’s air defences that had been attempting to fend off a Russian missile attack on Ukraine. The Russian defence ministry has said that on Tuesday it had not targeted anywhere within 35km (22 miles) of the Ukraine-Poland border. In a statement reported by Tass the ministry said: Statements by various Ukrainian sources and foreign officials about allegedly “Russian missiles” falling in the village of Przewodów are a deliberate provocation with the aim of escalating the situation. The Russian ministry claimed to have identified the wreckage as a Ukrainian S-300 from photographs. In a separate development, US president Joe Biden – who earlier suggested the idea the missile came from Russia was unlikely – has told Nato allies that the missile was Ukrainian air defence, according to a Nato source who has spoken to Reuters. Updated at 04.47 EST

The US and Russia appear to have independently agreed that the missile which struck a Polish village on Tuesday, killing two people, was part of Ukraine's air defences that had been attempting to fend off a Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

The Russian defence ministry has said that on Tuesday it had not targeted anywhere within 35km (22 miles) of the Ukraine-Poland border. In a statement reported by Tass the ministry said:

Statements by various Ukrainian sources and foreign officials about allegedly “Russian missiles” falling in the village of Przewodów are a deliberate provocation with the aim of escalating the situation.



The Russian ministry claimed to have identified the wreckage as a Ukrainian S-300 from photographs.

In a separate development, US president Joe Biden – who earlier suggested the idea the missile came from Russia was unlikely – has told Nato allies that the missile was Ukrainian air defence, according to a Nato source who has spoken to Reuters.

The Russian defence ministry is issuing a robust statement denying involvement in the explosion in Poland.

“,”elementId”:”98b30678-01f9-4f4e-b710-ba6c8f00421d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Reuters has snapped the following key lines:

Russia says it carried out a massive attack on military targets and energy infrastructure in Ukraine on Tuesday.



The strike achieved its goals.



High-precision strikes were carried out only on Ukrainian territory and no closer than 35km (22 miles) from the Ukrainian-Polish border.



Allegations of Russian missiles falling in the Polish village are a deliberate provocation to escalate the situation.



Photos of the wreckage found in Poland are identified as elements of the Ukrainian S-300.



The Russian claims have not been independently verified.

“,”elementId”:”74e2e5e3-c51a-4c2b-97c5-2189fe84cb02″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668590703000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”04.25 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668591026000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.30 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668591027000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.30 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.30″,”title”:”Russia defence ministry: missile claims ‘deliberate provocation’, wreckage ‘identified’ as Ukrainian S-300″,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”6374a5aa8f08d41054ea8d92″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

UK prime minister has blamed Vladimir Putin’s “cruel and unrelenting” war for destabilising the world economy, while calling for Nato allies to wait for the results of “a full investigation into the circumstances behind missiles falling in Poland yesterday.”

Sunak stressed that the war in Ukraine had affected everybody in the world through its economic impact, saying “We should all be clear, none of this would be happening if it weren’t for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the cruel and unrelenting reality of Putin’s war. As long as it goes on, it poses a threat to our security and that of our allies. And as long as it goes on, it will continue to devastate the global economy.”

Earlier, the British prime minister and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau spoke with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and said in a read-out afterwards that “whatever the outcome of that investigation [into the explosion in Poland], Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is squarely to blame for the ongoing violence.”

Sunak was scathing of the Russian president in his media briefing at the conclusion of the G20 summit in Bali, saying “While other world leaders were working together to tackle the greatest challenges our people face, Putin was launching indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Ukraine.”

“,”elementId”:”07a20f97-81c2-4d2e-8f1b-6ecb95e8f516″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The prime minister said he offered his “wholehearted support and assurance that the United Kingdom stands steadfastly behind” Poland, adding “The persistent threat to our security and global economic asphyxiation has been driven by the actions of the one man unwilling to be at this summit, Vladimir Putin. There is not a single person in the world who hasn’t felt the impact of Putin’s war.”

“,”elementId”:”9a7676b8-8b22-45f0-8ff9-220900659de6″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668588970000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”03.56 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668590711000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.25 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668590712000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.25 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.25″,”title”:”Sunak: Putin’s war continues to ‘devastate global economy’, world should wait for investigation into Poland missile strike”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”6374a3fd8f08d41054ea8d7d”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A senior adviser to Ukraine’s president said on Wednesday that Russia was to blame for any “incidents with missiles” after its invasion of his country.

“,”elementId”:”3f7bcecf-4938-481f-b621-631b8671ddb3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“In my opinion, it is necessary to adhere to only one logic. The war was started and is being waged by Russia. Russia massively attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles,” Mykhailo Podolyak said in a written statement to Reuters after US President Joe Biden said a missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia.

“,”elementId”:”7a1ac39a-57c0-4e0a-9c40-d5c8c6557db7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“Russia has turned the eastern part of the European continent into an unpredictable battlefield. Intent, means of execution, risks, escalation – all this is only Russia. And there can be no other explanation for any incidents with missiles.”

“,”elementId”:”46b97e02-daf2-47c3-9ee8-433b257c9859″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668588541000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”03.49 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668591134000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.32 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668588643000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”03.50 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”03.50″,”title”:”Ukraine: Russia has turned eastern part of Europe into an unpredictable battlefield”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”6374954d8f08dd2276d83e83″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russian state-owned Tass news agency is reporting that Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is satisfied with Russia’s claim that it was not involved in the incident in Poland, and that “insisting that the missiles were Russian-made will provoke this issue”. Tass reports:

“,”elementId”:”72602159-7513-42b4-b08b-abfa0aaecceb”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



“I have to respect the position of Russia, which said that this is not its missile. For us, this is important,” Erdoğan said, answering a question from Tass following the results of participation in the G20 summit in Bali.

The Turkish leader also called for a detailed investigation into the incident.

In addition, Erdoğan called US President Joe Biden’s statements that “these were not Russian-made missiles” important. “[German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz said that they are in contact with each other, like six Nato countries. There was also Biden’s statement. I think that insisting that the missiles were Russian-made will provoke this issue. We are trying as much as possible rather, put Russia and Ukraine at the same negotiating table. In this regard, we believe that such a method as provocations is not correct. The path to peace lies through dialogue,” the Turkish president added.



“,”elementId”:”2bbe7838-0a03-4814-ac75-a2ecf0959d39″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668584781000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.46 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668585060000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.51 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668585061000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.51 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.51″,”title”:”Erdoğan urges against provocation over Poland incident”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”6374934a8f08dd2276d83e7d”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

All parties should “stay calm and exercise restraint under current circumstances,” Reuters report China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a regular media briefing on Wednesday, in remarks about the explosion that killed two people in Poland.

“,”elementId”:”59b9caf8-b2b5-413e-9a97-14cb93024beb”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668584266000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.37 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668587476000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”03.31 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668584343000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.39 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.39″,”title”:”China urges ‘calm and restraint’ over incident in Poland”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”63748e6b8f08d41054ea8ce5″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Former Russian president and hawkish long-term ally of Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, has said that the explosion on Polish territory showed the west was moving closer to another World War.

“,”elementId”:”a9e336b4-5159-421e-b615-b880909ca6f8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged ‘missile strike’ on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia, the west moves closer to world war,” Medvedev wrote on Twitter.

“,”elementId”:”8f9b758e-b812-4032-9b74-8e9e19942b86″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In a separate development this morning, the Russian foreign ministry has repeated on Telegram a claim from its mission to the European Union that an announcement of further training initiatives for Ukrainian forces under the EU flag is “aimed at escalation” and marks “another step to enhance EU involvement in the conflict in Ukraine”.

“,”elementId”:”561b184a-a333-49a0-bb4b-7418b48c0156″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia commenced its latest invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and in September it claimed to annex four regions of the country into the Russian Federation, following the occupation and annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“,”elementId”:”043bb027-d12e-4ff7-96e4-ebe8807e1042″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668583019000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.16 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668583212000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.20 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668583212000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.20 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.20″,”title”:”Medvedev: Polish incident shows ‘west moves closer to world war'”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”63748ce58f08d41054ea8cd7″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Jessica Elgot is in Bali for the the Guardian for the G20 summit and sends this report:

“,”elementId”:”4a7fe81e-4a58-441f-abfc-3267b201cba8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The bilateral between the UK and China – billed as the first in five years – has been cancelled at the G20, with time pressures blamed because of snap meetings in the aftermath of the strike in Poland by the Ukrainian border.

Instead, Rishi Sunak and the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau will speak to president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the mid-afternoon. It comes after Joe Biden said the missile that landed in Poland, killing two people, was unlikely to have been fired from Russia due to its trajectory.

“,”elementId”:”2ee7e42d-fcaf-458b-929e-43811e14a284″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It is understood the UK does not dispute the US version of events but both Sunak and Downing Street would not comment on the record about the provenance of the explosion. “It is important that we remain calm and focus on establishing the facts,” Sunak said.

“,”elementId”:”0e082df7-6a0b-4eb0-bbb9-9bb1a392cbeb”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Sunak and Trudeau, who were tasked with speaking to Zelenskiy after a snap meeting with G7 and Nato leaders, spoke earlier to the Ukrainian foreign minister.

“,”elementId”:”f5bff157-1d5a-48d4-94a6-af060ee58e3d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The prime minister was woken up at 5am Balinese time to be briefed on the incident in Poland, speaking shortly afterwards to his defence and foreign secretary, and to Poland’s president Andrezj Duda around 7pm.

“,”elementId”:”c6591c76-20ab-4443-b137-37278d972f0b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Sunak also held a bilateral meeting with Biden, the first time the pair have formally met. Number 10 said that, unusually, the pair did not discuss a US-UK trade deal, a further hint that Sunak is taking a slower approach to trade having already hinted he wants to thoroughly review work on the trade deal with India.

“,”elementId”:”e9510023-0eb3-44e9-a3d1-c514ccf0d871″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Both Biden and Sunak spoke about the global economic challenges as well as Biden saying he was keen to see progress on the Northern Ireland protocol. Biden is understood to have said he believed Sunak also wanted to see a resolution with the EU as soon as possible.

“,”elementId”:”529796d9-6de9-4288-b536-087c65db2f2e”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668582629000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.10 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668582787000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.13 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668582787000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.13 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.13″,”title”:”UK-China bilateral at G20 cancelled – Sunak and Trudeau to speak to Zelenskiy”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Jessica Elgot”,”imageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/static/sys-images/Guardian/Pix/contributor/2015/6/26/1435313697913/Jessica-Elgot.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3c7102f1de86e006a0414f699d81342f”,”largeImageUrl”:”https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Russia-Ukraine-war-live-calls-for-caution-after-missile-kills-two.png”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”637483338f08341844536e74″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A draft declaration from G20 leaders said “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine”, demanding Russia’s “complete and unconditional withdrawal” from its neighbour’s territory.

“,”elementId”:”4625277d-0412-41bd-bfac-a8c20a4c273c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The reference to war is a rejection of Russia’s claim that it is involved in a “special military operation”.

“,”elementId”:”ae1fade3-f91c-4428-bd4a-eaacd2cff414″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

But it also said “there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions”, reflecting the divisions among G20 states over Russia.

“,”elementId”:”6cd947f8-8d33-4687-aa9f-3cfc56156135″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The declaration warns that “the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war.”

“,”elementId”:”ba366972-fb08-4a16-a238-9d813a250a40″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Ukraine war, the statement stressed “is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks”.

“,”elementId”:”04e742d4-ecb3-4c37-98d6-e7fa0a1c602c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The draft did, however, note: “There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.”

“,”elementId”:”c2d4efba-a5b6-47c1-9c72-e6dd0c963d39″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

On Tuesday, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was quoted by Russia’s Tass news agency as saying “the west added the phrase ‘many delegations condemned Russia,’ [but] we noted that alternative views were also outlined”.

“,”elementId”:”a9513ad3-7d6d-4bf9-8df3-8a894a2fb8e8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He left Indonesia later in the day.

“,”elementId”:”48ca3014-1096-4321-a391-83336bcd9813″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668580147000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”01.29 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668582693000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.11 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668580576000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”01.36 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”01.36″,”title”:”G20 leaders declaration divided over Russia”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Patrick Wintour”,”imageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/static/sys-images/Guardian/Pix/contributor/2015/2/4/1423058508175/Patrick-Wintour.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0214aa9c1e69866694a667e8b6f06d4f”,”largeImageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2017/10/09/Patrick-Wintour,-R.png?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e0667fc9c61eae5efd46797b8b06c93c”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”63747e458f08dd2276d83de5″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A draft declaration from G20 leaders says it’s essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace, at the close of the summit in Bali.

“,”elementId”:”eef50b56-e70c-4e9a-acce-3ba9ba75189f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The leaders said they “deplore in strongest terms Russian aggression against Ukraine”.

“,”elementId”:”c2581f07-175a-4595-9edd-2d2ea102298a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It’s not clear whether this draft declaration was agreed by all members, but as Russia is a member of the G20, it appears unlikely.

“,”elementId”:”263ca73c-30ed-471f-93c4-e283c01ea178″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The declaration said most members condemned the war but “there were other views”.

“,”elementId”:”503862ca-e8a6-40e1-984e-038d3d2fd407″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A joint G20 communique would usually be agreed by all parties, but as agreement appeared unlikely, the summits hosts – Indonesia – had instead been pushing for a leaders’ declaration.

“,”elementId”:”a6fd6725-2c3c-439a-81b6-73cb9029eb22″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The declaration also said members’ central banks would continue to appropriately calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening.

“,”elementId”:”00fe50cc-597d-49dd-ab19-4871abaf19f6″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668578885000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”01.08 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668581637000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”01.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668579728000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”01.22 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”01.22″,”title”:”Draft G20 leaders declaration ‘deplores in strongest terms Russian aggression against Ukraine’”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he took Russian denials of involvement in the attack seriously adding it was likely to be a technical error.

“,”elementId”:”829b10d5-d0c4-45aa-9948-cb4dc2212d53″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Speaking at the G20 summit in Bali, he said “I have met with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. There is general impression that this missile is not Russian made and this declaration paves the way to certain facts, so we should not insist this missile was launched from Russia. This would be a provocation.”

“,”elementId”:”263e9242-25e7-410f-96f5-d9825ecfd09e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He added “peace can only be established through dialogue and we want to establish dialogue”.

“,”elementId”:”4711489f-c9db-4f1a-9904-35d247124bc9″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668577861000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.51 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668578745000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”01.05 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668578045000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.54 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.54″,”title”:”Turkey’s president says he takes Russian missile denial seriously”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Patrick Wintour”,”imageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/static/sys-images/Guardian/Pix/contributor/2015/2/4/1423058508175/Patrick-Wintour.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0214aa9c1e69866694a667e8b6f06d4f”,”largeImageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2017/10/09/Patrick-Wintour,-R.png?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e0667fc9c61eae5efd46797b8b06c93c”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”6374730e8f08341844536df8″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

CIA Director Bill Burns is in the Ukrainian capital to meet with president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his intelligence counterparts, according to a US official.

“,”elementId”:”62abceca-d340-4a80-9a68-be139b00e38b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Burns was safely in the US embassy during Russian missile strikes in Kyiv.

“,”elementId”:”a711e752-92c5-4b13-b817-31d24d1b0abe”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

His trip comes on the heels of a Monday meeting in Turkey with his Russian intelligence counterpart, Sergey Naryshkin – and it is the second known time in less than a month that the CIA director has visited Kyiv.

“,”elementId”:”96989e89-8e6f-4151-b279-933a7b56c5e7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

According to the US official, Burns “discussed the warning he delivered to the head of Russia’s SVR not to use nuclear weapons and reinforced the US commitment to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.”

“,”elementId”:”ca590103-e97c-47c3-a467-a90ab367c25e”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668576014000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.20 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668577736000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.48 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668577590000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.46 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.46″,”title”:”CIA Director in Kyiv meets with president Zelenskiy”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”6374744b8f08341844536e09″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Associated Press news agency is reporting that initial findings suggest the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, citing US officials.

“,”elementId”:”64c25474-872f-4a5d-9991-dbbe40ad8175″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs initially described the missile as “Russian-made”, but as the Guardian’s diplomatic editor Patrick Wintour has reported, that could include S-300 ground to air missiles in the possession of Ukraine.

“,”elementId”:”e34056e5-69ae-4ed4-ad09-7c01e9cd828d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Earlier, Joe Biden was asked if the missile was fired from Russia. He said, “there is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate. But it is unlikely in the minds [sic] of its trajectory that it was fired from Russia.”

“,”elementId”:”9572dca4-aeab-4207-a645-cbfe74cbf78f”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668576331000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.25 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668576997000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.36 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668576997000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.36 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.36″,”title”:”US official suggests the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile – AP”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”63746b288f08dd2276d83d64″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

France has urged for the “utmost caution” on any assessment of the origin of the missile that landed on Nato member Poland, warning “many countries have the same kind of weapons, so identifying the type of missile won’t necessarily identify who is behind it”.

“,”elementId”:”a9f61968-fda0-4405-a4bb-b2669cf3dd76″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Agence France-Presse quotes a French presidency official as saying:

“,”elementId”:”1644ad7d-27b3-4960-8608-626578f5ac26″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



It’s logical that we approach the question with utmost caution… Many countries have the same kind of weapons, so identifying the type of missile won’t necessarily identify who is behind it.”



“,”elementId”:”06d1a3b9-5a76-49d7-8955-3524a698ab11″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668573992000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”23.46 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668574234000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”23.50 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668574234000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”23.50 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”23.50″,”title”:”France urges caution, says missile type may not identify its origin”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”637456748f08d41054ea8b66″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Nato and G7 leaders have condemned Russia’s “barbaric missile attacks” on Ukraine in a statement following the emergency meeting held earlier with members in Bali.

“,”elementId”:”5e35b880-60fe-4d33-bf35-20c55e819390″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The leaders of Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States met on the margins of the G20 Summit and released the following statement:

“,”elementId”:”cbb9f0fd-5955-4b4f-87e2-dcecad6e1257″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



We condemn the barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday. We discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine. We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation. We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds. We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, as well as our continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities.”



“,”elementId”:”35c7dbd2-4cb0-4159-9104-00b63d4386ef”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/CharlesMichel/status/1592720269805658112″,”id”:”1592720269805658112″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”5ee1b97e-e133-4169-b710-47bbb1a28f2f”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668568692000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”22.18 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668570052000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”22.40 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668568941000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”22.22 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”22.22″,”title”:”Nato and G7 leaders condemn Russia’s ‘barbaric missile attacks'”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”6374464a8f08dd2276d83c0a”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

US president Joe Biden has spoken to reporters after an emergency meeting with Nato and G7 leaders in Bali.

“,”elementId”:”d0525ca4-3ff5-4801-9684-6decf261af3d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Biden said the group would support Poland’s investigation into the incident.

“,”elementId”:”b913e6cc-138f-4ee6-9bc9-627d73115e1e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“I’m going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened … Then we’re going to figure out our next step.”

Responding to a question as to whether the missile was fired from Russia, Biden said:

“,”elementId”:”b9eb13a1-060c-4a9f-a939-2b8e533d3754″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate.

But it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.”



“,”elementId”:”3d29b9bb-0a42-4575-9097-b8faaff6a742″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The president added that it was “unlikely” the missile was fired from Russia possibly due to the weapon’s trajectory.

“,”elementId”:”058ea289-43fa-45ff-b3cb-34e407fb7deb”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He described Russia’s continued missile attacks on Ukraine as “totally unconscionable”.

“,”elementId”:”548e5e01-d839-4f25-ae58-d3f8f0d0d94b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1592699152022048768″,”id”:”1592699152022048768″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”113274c6-65ab-4670-9f07-6e10618600f7″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668564554000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”21.09 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668570111000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”22.41 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668564920000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”21.15 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”21.15″,”title”:”Biden says ‘unlikely’ missile fired from Russia”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”637443128f08d41054ea8ad1″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda has said there is so far no “conclusive evidence” as to who launched a missile into Polish territory but it is “most likely” to have been Russian-made.

“,”elementId”:”f6dc6540-b95c-45fb-9ef2-caa35a12e6ea”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Duda has said that the explosion in Przewodów was a “one-off incident” and there are “no indications” that it is going to happen again.

“,”elementId”:”d766182b-5d20-443a-ad59-a9100fc53c7a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile … it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is all still under investigation at the moment,” Andrzej Duda told reporters.



“,”elementId”:”2fe0be93-d8a5-4165-a141-ce91ec5cb68a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Polish foreign ministry had earlier said that a Russian-made rocket had fallen on the village.

“,”elementId”:”a8cabc07-297c-48ea-b784-a2b05db26846″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Duda spoke after prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland would increase surveillance of its airspace following the incident.

“,”elementId”:”fa6fe286-498a-4fc6-824c-2c61f1fdf70e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“We decided to increase the combat readiness of selected units of the Polish armed forces, with particular emphasis on airspace monitoring,” Morawiecki said.

“,”elementId”:”05671e3d-e61a-4f20-81c0-937627574063″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Morawiecki also asked for people to be restrained. “I call on all Poles to remain calm around this tragedy. Let’s be prudent, let’s not let ourselves be manipulated.

“,”elementId”:”b8ccde06-bec7-47fd-9b06-0f58507d342a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“We need to be ready to face fake news, propaganda efforts.”

“,”elementId”:”fe35c60a-dbab-4542-9126-818fa92b80f5″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668563730000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”20.55 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668564420000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”21.07 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668564421000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”21.07 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”21.07″,”title”:”Poland’s president says no ‘conclusive evidence’ of Russian missile”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”637441888f08341844536c82″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia has denied its missiles crossed into Poland, calling the reports a “deliberate provocation”.

“,”elementId”:”d5d6f5b6-d60f-4fad-89a9-6fa1f8979218″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A statement from the Russian defence ministry read:

“,”elementId”:”40c6d495-6c87-4cae-8384-6895b6485731″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



The statements of the Polish media and officials about the alleged fall of ‘Russian’ missiles in the area of Przewodów is a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation. No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian rockets.”



“,”elementId”:”65b8a583-becb-4525-bf85-877656da14cc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Russian foreign ministry added in a statement published on Telegram:

“,”elementId”:”bf2bd3f8-6d8c-43ea-b694-56a882dcd2d2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



Polish mass media and officials commit deliberate provocation to escalate situation with their statement on alleged impact of ‘Russian’ rockets at Przewodów. Russian hardware has launched NO strikes at the area.”



“,”elementId”:”b8d76b34-5ac0-4ad3-8845-10d7ad1e031a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Some analysts said they believed photographs of missile debris at the scene showed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence system that would have been engaged in shooting down a Russian missile, but it was not possible to corroborate those reports.

“,”elementId”:”0e6abcf6-7487-43fd-aaae-52ce75406248″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/mfa_russia/status/1592615572592013312″,”id”:”1592615572592013312″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”69db8622-5d0a-4f96-833f-68ca09800e3d”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668563336000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”20.48 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668563592000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”20.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668563592000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”20.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”20.53″,”title”:”Russia denies its missiles crossed into Poland”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”63743f708f08dd2276d83bd3″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Nato and global leaders are set to meet on Wednesday after a Russian-made rocket fell on Nato member Poland and killed two people, raising concerns that the Ukraine conflict could spill over its borders.

“,”elementId”:”2aa241e5-d0bc-41fa-8515-c8a34a7882ff”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Two European diplomats said Poland requested the Nato meeting under the treaty’s Article 4, which allows for all Nato allies to be brought together when the “territorial integrity, political independence or security” of any member has been threatened.

“,”elementId”:”fa9dc094-6ce9-4071-b4e6-1106f5ecab89″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A Nato official said the alliance was closely coordinating with Poland, according to a Reuters report.

“,”elementId”:”becfa92e-41eb-404a-9201-f74f3fc05d7f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Fabrice Pothier, former head of policy planning in the Nato secretary-general’s office, told Sky TV that in a Nato meeting officials would “consult each other, to assess the threat and to take concrete action.”

“,”elementId”:”e0196bfb-97db-4ddb-8f6e-909575334045″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Latvian deputy prime minister Artis Pabriks said the situation was “unacceptable” and it could lead to Nato providing more anti-aircraft defences to Poland and Ukraine, a view Pothier endorsed.

“,”elementId”:”cfc46f55-8f8c-4003-bed3-2f6c383c7a3f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“Every inch of Nato territory must be defended!,” Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said on Twitter.

“,”elementId”:”7f459be2-4e83-4ac9-9590-c6c48465707d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A deliberate attack on a Nato member could in theory lead to the invocation of the alliance’s article 5, which states that an attack on one member of the military alliance is considered an attack against all. But the Nato treaty is highly unlikely to be triggered by an accidental attack.

“,”elementId”:”142681b1-e39e-48e9-a4f1-7eefb3dbcb15″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki also said the country would be increasing the readiness of some military units.

“,”elementId”:”84f8a680-8aa7-42bd-86c2-3a5121b02744″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Poland’s government said it has also summoned Moscow’s ambassador for an explanation.

“,”elementId”:”abc4caa0-dbf0-4d5a-b5de-45aa7dffb6b2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/15/stray-russian-missiles-feared-landed-poland-ukraine”,”text”:”Poland considers calling meeting of Nato ministers after missile strike”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”role”:”thumbnail”,”elementId”:”a4d3429a-c509-406c-9a68-4beb6f4f07bb”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668562800000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”20.40 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668563249000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”20.47 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668563249000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”20.47 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”20.47″,”title”:”Nato and global leaders will meet at Poland’s request”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”63743c998f08341844536c5f”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A “Russian-made missile” fell on the Polish village of Przewodów, near the Ukrainian border, killing two people on Tuesday afternoon, Poland’s foreign ministry reported, in what would be the first time Nato territory has been struck during the Ukraine war.

“,”elementId”:”0d0b208a-febf-4148-babc-9e18268ea6e1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Foreign affairs spokesperson Lukasz Jasina said in a statement released on Tuesday:

“,”elementId”:”b44ac94b-f3ad-47e4-8ecb-b9c026da4ff8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



On 15 November 2022, massive shelling of the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure by the armed forces of the Russian Federation was observed for many hours.

At 15.40 in the village of Przewodów … a Russian-made missile fell, killing two citizens of the republic of Poland.”



“,”elementId”:”37d05d2f-4b8d-4c85-b25c-3276600f7534″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It was not clear who launched the missile that landed a few miles away from the Ukrainian border, Poland’s president Andrzej Duda said, but he and other officials claimed it was likely to be “Russian-made”.

“,”elementId”:”06e46377-7cbc-478a-a460-dc41e198f9e9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

That could mean it was a Russian munition which may have veered off course, but it could also have been a missile from Ukrainian S-300 air defence system, weapons which experts said were originally made in Russia.

“,”elementId”:”6e7285ca-7aa9-4566-9b0f-f8782ca78545″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Two farmers were killed and a tractor destroyed after a large explosion in the eastern village.

“,”elementId”:”83ed22bb-09cc-4e30-ba5d-aa87cc1a3d51″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.InteractiveBlockElement”,”url”:”https://interactive.guim.co.uk/uploader/embed/2022/11/archive-zip/giv-65621ZCu1870fVTy/”,”alt”:”Poland says ‘Russian-made missile’ caused explosion in Przewodów “,”scriptUrl”:”https://interactive.guim.co.uk/embed/iframe-wrapper/0.1/boot.js”,”isMandatory”:false,”caption”:”Poland says ‘Russian-made missile’ caused explosion in Przewodów”,”elementId”:”848f487c-6fe7-43d9-9f1f-c79f3d698765″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668562073000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”20.27 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668562532000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”20.35 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668562404000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”20.33 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”20.33″,”title”:”Poland says ‘Russian-made missile’ killed two in village on border”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”637432bd8f08dd2276d83b76″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Members of the G7 and Nato countries who are gathered in Bali for the G20 summit have held a snap meeting after “Russian-made missiles” landed in Poland, killing two people.

“,”elementId”:”b4c57395-a274-4fa0-b558-9efc2e1f2a18″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The meeting was attended by US president Joe Biden, the UK’s Rishi Sunak, Germany’s Olaf Scholz, France’s president Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau, the EU’s Ursula Von der Leyen, Japan’s Fumio Kishida, the Netherlands’ Mark Rutte, as well as Spain’s Pedro Sanchez, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and EU council president Charles Michel.

“,”elementId”:”b07a7517-243a-47e2-8d5e-d7d1de88b98e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Biden, Sunak and Scholz spoke to Poland’s president Andrzej Duda earlier in the morning.

“,”elementId”:”f9941dba-2d88-4bae-aace-829743814c94″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The rest of the summit which concludes on Wednesday afternoon is likely to be dominated by the response to the strikes.

EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668565194000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”21.19 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668561504000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”20.18 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”20.18″,”title”:”G7 leaders hold emergency summit after Poland explosion”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Jessica Elgot”,”imageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/static/sys-images/Guardian/Pix/contributor/2015/6/26/1435313697913/Jessica-Elgot.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3c7102f1de86e006a0414f699d81342f”,”largeImageUrl”:”https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Russia-Ukraine-war-live-calls-for-caution-after-missile-kills-two.png”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”},{“id”:”6374259a8f08d41054ea8a1c”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments as they unfold over the next few hours.

“,”elementId”:”992131bc-e46e-4577-b00b-91608314e91f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Poland will likely call for an emergency meeting of all Nato ministers after it said Russian-made missiles crossed into the country in what would be the first time Nato territory has been struck during the Ukraine war.

“,”elementId”:”5757bce6-669e-4ff9-90ee-d78521f6b73c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Poland’s government said it has also summoned Moscow’s ambassador after a “Russian-made rocket” fell on the Polish village of Przewodów, near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday afternoon.

“,”elementId”:”34713764-e867-43b5-8674-64eefef64bb6″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

For any updates or feedback you wish to share, please feel free to get in touch via email or Twitter.

“,”elementId”:”4274734c-275c-4614-a81e-e1782258276d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

If you have just joined us, here are all the latest developments:

“,”elementId”:”9074c3da-fbed-422b-8d27-3d612ac9596e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



A “Russian-made missile” fell on the Polish village of Przewodów, near the Ukrainian border, killing two people on Tuesday afternoon, Poland’s foreign ministry said in a statement, in what would be the first time Nato territory has been struck during the Ukraine war.



Poland’s president Andrzej Duda said that the explosion was a “one-off incident” and there are “no indications” that it is going to happen again. Duda said it was “most-likely” a Russian-made rocket but “we do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile … this is all still under investigation at the moment.”



Poland’s government said it had summoned Moscow’s ambassador to Poland to provide an explanation. According to a statement released on Poland’s government’s website, a spokesperson said: “The minister of foreign affairs, Zbigniew Rau summoned the ambassador of the Russian federation to the ministry of foreign affairs and demanded immediate detailed explanations.”



Nato ministers are preparing to gather on Wednesday at the request of the Polish government. The meeting is set to be convened under article 4 of the Nato treaty, which allows for all Nato allies to be brought together when the “territorial integrity, political independence or security” of any member has been threatened.



A deliberate attack on a Nato member could in theory lead to the invocation of the alliance’s article 5 , which states that an attack on one member of the military alliance is considered an attack against all. But the Nato treaty is highly unlikely to be triggered by an accidental attack.



The White House said it could not confirm reports coming out of Poland and was working with the Polish government to gather more information. As day broke in Bali in Indonesia, where the G20 meeting is being held, US president Joe Biden talked by phone to Duda.



Biden offered Duda “full support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation”. Biden also “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Nato” during a telephone call on Wednesday.



Duda has also spoken to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy . Zelenskiy tweeted afterwards: “We exchanged available information and are clarifying all the facts … all of Europe and the world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia.”



The Russian defence ministry in a statement denied its missiles crossed into Poland, calling the reports a “deliberate provocation”. “The statements of the Polish media and officials about the alleged fall of ‘Russian’ missiles in the area of Przewodów is a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation. No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian rockets.”



Some analysts said they believed photographs of missile debris at the scene showed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence system that would have been engaged in shooting down a Russian missile, but it was not possible to corroborate those reports.



Russia launched waves of missile strikes across Ukraine on Wednesday as G20 leaders met in Bali. Ukraine’s authorities said it was another planned attack aimed at the country’s energy infrastructure facilities. In his Wednesday evening address, Zelenskiy said “a total of 90 missiles” hit Ukraine. Seven million homes were left without power. The deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram that the energy situation across Ukraine was “critical” as a result.



Earlier Zelenskiy, addressing the G20 by video link, called on the leaders to support Ukraine to end the war on its terms – the primary one being that Russian troops leave all of Ukraine, including the areas it occupied in 2014. Zelenskiy called for an international conference to “cement key element of the postwar security architecture” and prevent a recurrence of “Russian aggression”.



The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said that Zelenskiy’s statement that there will be no “Minsk-3” deal to end the fighting in Ukraine confirms that Kyiv is not interested in holding peace talks with Moscow.



“,”elementId”:”8bb987dc-ade6-4635-98f2-fde53d0c3b8e”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668561216000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”20.13 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668561183000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”20.13 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668561216000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”20.13 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”20.13″,”title”:”Summary and welcome”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 16 Nov 2022 04.48 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 15 Nov 2022 20.13 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,”theme”:0,”design”:10},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”>

Key events

Nato member states’ representatives meeting on Wednesday will likely discus a request to strengthen air defences on the alliance’s eastern wing, Slovak prime minister Eduard Heger said, Reuters reports. “It is natural that there will likely be a request on the table to strengthen the airspace of countries on the border,” he said.

US and Russia separately agree missile that struck Poland was Ukrainian air defence – reports The US and Russia appear to have independently agreed that the missile which struck a Polish village on Tuesday, killing two people, was part of Ukraine’s air defences that had been attempting to fend off a Russian missile attack on Ukraine. The Russian defence ministry has said that on Tuesday it had not targeted anywhere within 35km (22 miles) of the Ukraine-Poland border. In a statement reported by Tass the ministry said: Statements by various Ukrainian sources and foreign officials about allegedly “Russian missiles” falling in the village of Przewodów are a deliberate provocation with the aim of escalating the situation. The Russian ministry claimed to have identified the wreckage as a Ukrainian S-300 from photographs. In a separate development, US president Joe Biden – who earlier suggested the idea the missile came from Russia was unlikely – has told Nato allies that the missile was Ukrainian air defence, according to a Nato source who has spoken to Reuters. Updated at 04.47 EST

Reuters is reporting that a Nato source has informed the new agency that US president Joe Biden has informed the alliance that the missile that fell into Poland, killing two people, was a Ukrainian air defence missile.

Russia defence ministry: missile claims ‘deliberate provocation’, wreckage ‘identified’ as Ukrainian S-300 The Russian defence ministry is issuing a robust statement denying involvement in the explosion in Poland. Reuters has snapped the following key lines: Russia says it carried out a massive attack on military targets and energy infrastructure in Ukraine on Tuesday.

The strike achieved its goals.

High-precision strikes were carried out only on Ukrainian territory and no closer than 35km (22 miles) from the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Allegations of Russian missiles falling in the Polish village are a deliberate provocation to escalate the situation.

Photos of the wreckage found in Poland are identified as elements of the Ukrainian S-300. The Russian claims have not been independently verified.

Sunak: Putin’s war continues to ‘devastate global economy’, world should wait for investigation into Poland missile strike UK prime minister has blamed Vladimir Putin’s “cruel and unrelenting” war for destabilising the world economy, while calling for Nato allies to wait for the results of “a full investigation into the circumstances behind missiles falling in Poland yesterday.” Sunak stressed that the war in Ukraine had affected everybody in the world through its economic impact, saying “We should all be clear, none of this would be happening if it weren’t for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the cruel and unrelenting reality of Putin’s war. As long as it goes on, it poses a threat to our security and that of our allies. And as long as it goes on, it will continue to devastate the global economy.” Earlier, the British prime minister and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau spoke with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and said in a read-out afterwards that “whatever the outcome of that investigation [into the explosion in Poland], Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is squarely to blame for the ongoing violence.” Prime minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference in Bali. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Sunak was scathing of the Russian president in his media briefing at the conclusion of the G20 summit in Bali, saying “While other world leaders were working together to tackle the greatest challenges our people face, Putin was launching indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Ukraine.” The prime minister said he offered his “wholehearted support and assurance that the United Kingdom stands steadfastly behind” Poland, adding “The persistent threat to our security and global economic asphyxiation has been driven by the actions of the one man unwilling to be at this summit, Vladimir Putin. There is not a single person in the world who hasn’t felt the impact of Putin’s war.”

Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the latest wave of missile attacks on Ukraine and called for a ceasefire to avert the risk of an escalation of the conflict. Reuters report he was speaking at his general audience at St Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

The war in Ukraine was the most debated article of a declaration of G20 leaders gathered at a summit this week, the Indonesian president said on Wednesday, while urging all sides not to escalate tensions further. Joko Widodo, president of this year’s host nation Indonesia, said missile explosions in Poland on Tuesday were regrettable. Reuters reports Widodo added the war had caused devastation and huge human suffering and weighed on global economic recovery. Updated at 04.16 EST

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik has appeared on Sky News in the UK, where she has said that regardless of the origin of the missile that struck Poland, ultimately it was Russian aggression that was to blame. She told viewers: Even if it was a Ukrainian missile that was working to intercept Russia it is still as a result of us trying to protect our lives, to try to protect ourselves. So again, the best response here would be give us the fighter jets, give us the sophisticated air defence protection system. So if it was a mistake or incident, we would not be able to repeat it. Because what is happening right now is us fighting for survival. On the broader course of the war, she said of the barrage of missiles that hit Ukraine yesterday: “This is Russia’s strategy every single time when they are losing on the battlefield. They are attacking civilian infrastructure and they are attacking civilian objects. They’re not targeting military objects.” She also said there was little appetite for a peace deal, because of the potential future threat. She said: People are asking, why are you not going into the peace deal with Russia? As of right now? There is nothing in the world that would stop Russia from attacking again. Nothing in the world that can assure us that our children would not have to fight the war that we’re fighting right now. And this is showing the failure of the world security systems, and it shows us that we need to build a new security system that would work much better against tyrants. Updated at 04.18 EST

Ukraine: Russia has turned eastern part of Europe into an unpredictable battlefield A senior adviser to Ukraine’s president said on Wednesday that Russia was to blame for any “incidents with missiles” after its invasion of his country. “In my opinion, it is necessary to adhere to only one logic. The war was started and is being waged by Russia. Russia massively attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles,” Mykhailo Podolyak said in a written statement to Reuters after US President Joe Biden said a missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia. “Russia has turned the eastern part of the European continent into an unpredictable battlefield. Intent, means of execution, risks, escalation – all this is only Russia. And there can be no other explanation for any incidents with missiles.” Updated at 04.32 EST

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday a missile strike in eastern Poland near the Ukrainian border, in which two people were killed, should be fully investigated before conclusions are drawn. Reuters reports that in his closing statement following the G20 summit in Bali, Scholz called it a positive sign that the United States had offered to assist Poland with the probe. Scholz welcomed the clear language found at the summit to condemn the war in Ukraine, adding: “The Russian president is almost alone in the world with his policy.”

In a press briefing at the conclusion of the G20 summit in Bali, the UK’s prime minister Rishi Sunak has said that “while other world leaders were working together to tackle the greatest challenges our people face, Putin was launching indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Ukraine.” He went on to say: In the wake of these attacks today, we held an urgent meeting of allies to underscore our solidarity with Ukraine, and Poland. I also spoke to Polish president Duda this morning to offer my wholehearted support and assurance that the United Kingdom stands steadfastly behind him and his people at this worrying time. We should all be clear, none of this would be happening if it weren’t for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the cruel and unrelenting reality of Putin’s war. As long as it goes on, it poses a threat to our security and that of our allies. And as long as it goes on, it will continue to devastate the global economy. Sunak added: The persistent threat to our security and global economic asphyxiation has been driven by the actions of the one man unwilling to be at this summit, Vladimir Putin. There is not a single person in the world who hasn’t felt the impact of Putin’s war. Global food markets have been severely disrupted by his attempts to choke off Ukrainian grain supply. There has been an eight fold increase in global energy prices, thanks to Russia turning off their gas. And the economic aftershocks of Putin’s casual disregard for human life will ripple around the world for years to come. Follow more live here with my colleague Andrew Sparrow: Rishi Sunak holds press conference after meeting with Joe Biden – UK politics live

Andrew Sparrow is covering Rishi Sunak’s press briefing at the G20 over here:

The UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is speaking in Bali at the conclusion of the G20, where he has just said that not a single person in the world has been left untouched by the economic effects of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, and that the after-effects will ripple on for years. We will bring you the full quotes shortly. More details soon … Updated at 03.39 EST

Reuters is carrying a quick snap that Lithuania’s president, Gitanas Nausėda, has said the blast in Poland does not change the military threat level, but shows that Nato must deploy swifter air defences on its eastern border. Updated at 03.40 EST

Jonathan Ashworth, a shadow minister for the UK’s opposition Labour party, has been asked for comment on the situation in Ukraine and Poland on Sky News this morning in the UK. He told viewers: Well, obviously it is deeply, deeply concerning. And Poland is an ally of ours. Our bonds of friendship with Poland are deep and strong. I don’t want to speculate. I’m not in a position to speculate anyway, but obviously we need our Nato allies to investigate what’s happened and get to the bottom of this. But we do need to be calm. Let’s not rush into anything here, and allow the international community to work out what’s going on. Asked if he agreed that the incident would not have happened without Russia’s involvement in the war, he said: That is, of course, the backdrop of this, and our support and solidarity with Ukraine remains steadfast. And of course, absolutely, we would not be in this situation if it wasn’t for this absolutely appalling invasion of Ukraine by Russia. And again, the whole international community is united, saying to Russia, you should not be doing this, and you need to back off. Updated at 03.30 EST

Here is what the UK’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said earlier: Ukraine is having to use missiles to defend its homeland, is having to defend its homeland against an illegal and barbaric set of strikes by Russia. Over 80 yesterday, at the same time that we were sitting together gathered as the G20, calling for peace. I think Russia displayed absolute contempt for the international system by raining down so many missiles on civilian targets. Sunak will be giving a press briefing in Bali later this morning. Updated at 03.23 EST