Russian economy officially enters recession in nightmare for Putin

Russia has entered a recession as its GDP fell by 4 percent in the third quarter of the year, according to a statistics agency. The Russian economy has suffered a massive drop in trade after pro-Ukraine powers enacted sweeping and devastating sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

It was also dealt a blow after hundreds of thousands of Russian – many believed to be high-skilled workers – fled the country after Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in response to heavy losses in Ukraine.

