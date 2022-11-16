Categories
World

Russian economy officially enters recession in nightmare for Putin


Russia has entered a recession as its GDP fell by 4 percent in the third quarter of the year, according to a statistics agency. The Russian economy has suffered a massive drop in trade after pro-Ukraine powers enacted sweeping and devastating sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

It was also dealt a blow after hundreds of thousands of Russian – many believed to be high-skilled workers – fled the country after Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in response to heavy losses in Ukraine. 

More to follow…



Source link

Aleks Phillips

By Aleks Phillips

Aleks Phillips is a news reporter for Express.co.uk, having previously worked for trade publication Chemist and Druggist, and the Jewish Chronicle. He studied philosophy at the University of Cambridge.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: