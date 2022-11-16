Russian pundit erupts over ‘fairytale’ of Ukraine invasion

Russian forces have been pushed to retreat from the southern region of Kherson after Ukrainian troops launched a successful counter-offensive operation. Following Kremlin confirmation of plans to withdraw from the Ukrainian city, Moscow pundit Maxim Yusin lashed out at the Russian “elite” for the constant stream of misinformation that has been fed to the public. State-controlled media within Russia has pumped out an endless stream of pro-Kremlin propaganda since the invasion began. Yusin denounced state media organisations as “clowns” for persistently peddling the idea of a Russian victory in the war despite evident military failures.

Discussing the invasion of Ukraine on the state-controlled TV Centre network, Yusin said: “Yes, it was nice – but it was a fairytale!”

He continued: “Those claims of unfounded confidence which continue to be heard often on TV in our country. Even now, considering those recent realities, people are saying we’ll reach the Polish border, we’ll reach Berlin, the English Channel, and Lisbon.

“Now, across the whole world and within our own country too, the people who are saying this look like clowns. That clownery is just indecent now.”

He added: “I don’t know which part of the elite is responsible for this – for these lies. That nice fairytale which isn’t nice anymore – it’s indecent.”