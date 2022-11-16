Sabrina Elba and Jourdan Dunn risk wardrobe malfunctions at GQ Awards

Sabrina Elba, 33, and Jourdan Dunn, 32, stunned on the red carpet alongside countless other A-listers.
British model Jourdan went topless underneath her oversized light pink blazer, as she had to work hard to protect her modesty while posing up a storm at the event.
Jourdan flashed her cleavage as she tried to avoid a wardrobe malfunction while also showing off her toned stomach.
Sabrina, who is a goodwill ambassador for the UN, paired skimpy black suede overalls with a pearl choker and lace gloves, while also going braless.
She wore her dark hair with a small faux fringe paired with long dangling earrings.
Appearing at the event solo without her actor husband Idris Elba, Sabrina soon made friends with Salma Hayek, who donned a jaw-dropping low-cut dress.
Source link