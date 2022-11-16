Categories
Salma Hayek, 56, gives breathtaking display in low-cut gown at GQ bash


Salma Hayek appeared in a star-studded lineup at the annual awards show, walking the red carpet alongside Ben Whishaw and Stormzy.

The stylish star poured her enviable curves into a figure-hugging red dress. 

The satin material clung to Salma in a tightly-laced corset and A-line skirt. 

Salma was dripping in glamour as she confidently strutted the red carpet, pairing her daring dress with emerald, ruby and diamond earrings. 

The Hollywood A-lister is set to make a salacious return to the big screen next year in Magic Mike’s Last Dance.



