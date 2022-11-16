San Marcos ordinance regulating the retail sale of pets up in the air until 2023

Following nearly an hour of discussion Nov. 15, the San Marcos City Council voted to postpone the second reading and adoption of an animal ordinance that would regulate the sale of pets at retail shops . The council passed and approved the first reading Nov. 1.

This comes on the heels of the neighboring city of New Braunfels passing a similar ordinance.

The ordinance has been on various agendas and been the topic of discussion for at least eight months, as previously reported by Community Impact. The item has been tabled before and referred back to the city’s animal services committee for further review.

The ordinance, clocking in at 44 pages, states that pet shops cannot sell or give away cats or dogs that were not obtained from a city or county shelter, animal control agency or animal welfare organization.

Additionally, shop staff must document and keep record of the animals’ vet visits annually.

All dogs and cats that would be for sale must also be “sterilized by a licensed veterinarian and implanted with a registered microchip,” according to the ordinance.

Other amendments to the ordinance outline spay or neuter, microchipping, hold times and other requirements relative to animals found and turned in to the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

The ordinance is set to return to the council at the first meeting in January.