Save Big On New Sony Gaming Headsets

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



PC and PS5 gamers who are looking for a new gaming headset this holiday should absolutely take a look at the deals on the recently released Sony Inzone lineup. All three models are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy right now. Prices range from just $78 for the entry-level H3 and soar up to $278 for the premium H9, but it’s the mid-level H7 that’s the most enticing–as its price has dropped from $230 to just $148.

The Inzone headsets were just released earlier this year and serve as multiplatform devices that works on both PC and PS5. Note that these carry the Sony logo, not the PlayStation logo, and they’re arguably a better fit for PC than PS5 (since you’ll gain access to the 360 Spatial Sound to customize your listening experience). That being said, you’ll get a lot of cool features regardless of what platform you hook these up to, including Tempest 3D audio support on PS5. Here’s a closer look at all three to help you determine if one is a good fit for your gaming needs.