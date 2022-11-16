‘Serious concerns!’ Drivers forced to drive without MOTs

Over a third say they are having to spend less on socialising in order to meet their motoring costs, whilst 26 percent say they are impacting their ability to pay household bills.

Chris Lunn, Head of Category at Halfords Autocentres, said: “The findings raise serious concerns about the ability of Brits to afford key, safety-related, motoring expenses like MOTs, as well as the potential dangers this could lead to in the form of millions of cars on our roads without an MOT certificate.

“MOTs are a vital and legally-required check-up on any vehicle over three years old, to ensure it is roadworthy. Put simply, driving without one is both illegal, and can invalidate insurance.

“Those who are struggling to make ends meet are most likely to not be able to afford their MOT – but for this group, it could lead to a dangerous cycle of poverty.