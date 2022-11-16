Sharp drop in mortgage rates does little to boost demand

A home for sale in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Mission Hills, CA.

Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. An additional adjustment was made for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

The small increase followed a government report last week showing that inflation may be starting to ease. That, in turn, sent bond yields plunging and mortgage rates with them. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009.

On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased to 6.9% from 7.14%, with points decreasing to 0.56 from 0.77 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment.

On a daily basis, the rate on Thursday alone dropped 60 basis points, according to a separate survey from Mortgage News Daily.