‘She Said,’ ‘The Menu’ and more

Note: This is updated for the week starting Nov. 18.

In between “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the rush of Thanksgiving Eve movies kicking off the holiday movie season, Milwaukee is getting another batch of movies sure to come up in awards-season conversations (and, by most critical accounts, they’re pretty good, too).

Here’s what’s new in Milwaukee-area theaters starting Friday, as well as some of the new movies available on streaming and on demand this week.

PHOTOS:Wisconsin-made movies, from ‘Major League’ to ‘Blues Brothers’

‘She Said’

Short version: New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (the latter’s resume includes four years with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) set out to tell the story of powerful Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his systemic abuse, assault and harassment of women — and the decades of silence that surrounded it — in this true-story newsroom drama.

Where you can see it: AMC Mayfair Mall; Marcus Theatres’ Hillside, Majestic, Menomonee Falls, North Shore, Ridge, South Shore cinemas.

‘The Menu’

Short version: A small group of diners, including a skeptical Anya Taylor-Joy gain admittance to an exclusive restaurant run by a legendary if idiosyncratic chef (Ralph Fiennes) whose menu, it turns out, has some surprises in store. Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, John Leguizamo and Milwaukee Repertory Theater alum Judith Light co-star in this dark horror-satire.

Where you can see it: AMC Mayfair Mall; Avalon Theater; Marcus Theatres’ Bistroplex Southridge, Hillside, Majestic, Menomonee Falls, Movie Tavern Brookfield Square, North Shore, Ridge, Saukville, Showtime, Southgate, South Shore cinemas; Oriental Theatre; Silverspot Cinema.

‘Decision to Leave’

Short version: A detective investigating a man’s death ends up falling for the victim’s mysterious wife even as he suspects her involvement in the crime. Korean filmmaster Park Chan-Wook’s (“Oldboy,” “Lady Vengeance”) neo-noir thriller is South Korea’s entry for this year’s Oscar for best international feature film.

Where you can see it: Oriental Theatre.

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Short version: Oscar-winning director del Toro puts his own spin on the classic story by going back to the original about the wooden boy who comes to life in this stop-motion animated spectacle. The voice cast includes Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

Where you can see it: Marcus Theatres’ Hillside, Menomonee Falls, Ridge, Showtime cinemas.

‘You Resemble Me’

Short version: When she’s separated from her younger sister, a girl finds a way to survive by finding new identities in this French-language drama from Egyptian-American filmmaker Dina Amer.

Where you can see it: AMC Mayfair Mall.

‘Big Trouble in Little China’ at Times Cinema

John Carpenter’s over-the-top 1986 action movie “Big Trouble in Little China,” with Kurt Russell, is showing at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Times Cinema in its WMSE Friday Night Freak Show. Tickets are $11. Info: timescinema.com.

Nicolas Cage movies at Times Cinema

Nicolas Cage gets the whole month to himself at the Times Cinema in November. This week’s “Nic Cage November” movies: “Raising Arizona,” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20 and Nov. 23; and “The Family Man,” 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Tickets are $11. Info: avalonmke.com and timescinema.com.

What’s playing at UWM Union Cinema

Because of delays in renovating the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s student union, the Union Cinema during the fall 2022 semester is in Room B91 of Mitchell Hall, 3203 N. Downer Ave. Admission is free and open to all. This week’s highlights: “Dry Ground Burning,” a Brazilian sci-fi/documentary hybrid, at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 and 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Info: cinema.uwm.edu.

New movies on demand

“Bad Axe”: This powerful documentary, shown at this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, follows an Asian American family in Bad Axe, Michigan, as they struggle to keep their family restaurant going during the COVID-19 pandemic and amid a racist backlash by white supremacists. Available Nov. 18.

“Poker Face”: A tech billionaire (Russell Crowe, who also directed) hosts a poker game with high stakes in more ways than one, as a revenge plot is revealed and armed thieves break in. Liam Hemsworth and RZA co-star. Available Nov. 22.

“Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”: Frank Grillo plays Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the luxury car company, in this screen biopic. Available Nov. 18.

“Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Charlie Trotter”: Trotter, the Chicago chef and restaurateur who helped remake fine dining in America, is the focus of this new documentary. Available Nov. 18.

“There There”: Prolific indie filmmaker Andrew Bujalski (“Funny Ha Ha”) follows seven people whose connections lead to more connections, romantic and otherwise. Jason Schwartzman, Lili Taylor, Lennie James and Molly Gordon star. Available Nov. 18.

“Something in the Dirt”: A pair of filmmakers set out to prove there’s something out there and stumble into something much worse in this sci-fi comedy. Available Nov. 20.

Recent releases newly available on demand: “The Woman King,” Nov. 22; “Bros,” Nov. 22; “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” Nov. 22; “The Good House,” Nov.22; “Secret Headquarters,” Nov. 22.

New films on streaming services

“Disenchanted”: Ten years after finding her real-life prince charming, fairy-tale princess Giselle starts missing her old life, only to discover that returning to a fairy-tale world has its price. Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel return in this belated sequel, whose cast also includes Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez, Yvette Nicole Brown and many more. On Disney+ Nov. 24.

“The People We Hate at the Wedding”: A family’s complicated relationships boil over when they travel to England for their half-sister’s wedding. Kristen Bell, Allison Janney, Ben Platt and Cynthia Addai-Robinson star in this new comedy. On Amazon Prime Video Nov. 18.

“Mickey: The Story of a Mouse”: This new Disney documentary traces the history and legacy of Mickey Mouse. On Disney+ Nov. 18.

“Slumberland”: When a girl finds a secret map to the dream world, she enlists an over-the-top outlaw’s (Jason Momoa) help in her bid to see her late father again. On Netflix Nov. 18.

“The Violence Action”: A young woman tries to keep hidden her real job, as a master assassin, in this Japanese action movie On Netflix Nov. 18.

“The Swimmers”: Two sisters who are competitive swimmers flee war-torn Syria as part of their dream of taking part in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil in this based-on-a-true-story drama. On Netflix Nov. 23.

“Blue’s Big City Adventure”: In this feature-film based on the kids show “Blue’s Clues,” Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz) and Blue (the animated blue dog) head to New York to audition for a Broadway musical. B.D. Wong, Alex Winter, Ali Stroker and Steve Burns (yes, Blue’s original live-action buddy) co-star. On Paramount+ Nov. 18.

Recent releases newly available on streaming services: “Nope,” on Peacock Nov. 18; “Spirited,” on Apple TV+ Nov. 18; “The Forgiven,” on Hulu Nov. 18; “Dual,” on Hulu Nov. 20; “The Immaculate Room,” on Hulu Nov. 22; “Good Night, Oppy,” on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 23.

Contact Chris Foran atchris.foran@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at@cforan12.