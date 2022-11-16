Shell Energy opens Warm Home Discount scheme

To apply, people will need to provide Shell Energy their name, address, Shell Energy account number and contact details.

They will also need to tell the energy company about the benefits that they or their partner receives.

If someone does not have an email address, Shell tells them to either get a family member or friend to complete the application, or call a support charity such as Citizens Advice or Age UK.

Shell Energy noted people will need to have an email address to complete their application.