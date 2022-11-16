Shirley Lecy – Redwood Falls Gazette

The funeral service for Shirley Lecy, 97, of Granite Falls will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 12 – 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Rock Valle Cemetery in Echo.

Shirley Marian Lecy was born on March 9, 1925, in Echo to Lawrence and Mildred (Aarseth) Slettedahl. She was baptized at Echo Lutheran Church (now American) and confirmed at Rock Valle Lutheran Church. Shirley graduated from Echo High School in 1943. She obtained her Bachelor’s, Master’s and Special Education Degrees from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. On April 10, 1945, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Ole Lecy at Rock Valle Lutheran Church. Shirley taught in Minneapolis, Mound and Richfield Public Schools for 27 years and retired in 1990. She was a member of Rock Valle Lutheran Church, WELCA, and Sons of Norway. She also belonged to the Golden Grams at the Granite Falls Community Center. Shirley and Lawrence enjoyed traveling. The couple visited all U.S. States except Alaska. They also traveled to Canada, Mexico and Norway. Shirley also enjoyed genealogy and family history. She looked forward to meals and fellowship with her friends.

Shirley died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Avera Granite Falls Care Center in Granite Falls. She is survived by her siblings Robert (Karla) Slettedahl of Granite Falls, George Slettedahl of Cottonwood, David M. (Carol) Slettedahl of Wood Lake, Mildred Bruss of St. Anthony, Lorraine (David) Thompson of Rapid City, S.D. and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, parents, brothers Lars, Kenneth, James, Lawrence Jr., and Dale and sisters Corrine and Barb.

