Shoppers can get Martin Lewis recommended blanket for under £3





Google searches for heated blankets have shot up by 750 percent this year, while searches for electric blankets were up by 566 percent, further showing that Brits are looking for alternative heating methods this winter. With less heat loss than a heater, electric blankets are proving to be the ultimate cold-weather essential as they are very cheap to run.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis recommended using an electric blanket as a way to stay warm without using central heating and shared on his guide that most blankets only cost 3p an hour to run. This means that if a blanket was used continually for seven hours it will only cost £1.37 a day. Now, shoppers can score a massive deal where they can warm up with a electric blanket from Wilko for only £2.10 with Top Cashback. Priced at £18, this saves customers a whopping £15.90 off its usual price.

To redeem the deal, you must be a new Top Cashback member and sign up via this link – this link will allow you to redeem a £15 sign up bonus and receive 6 percent cash back. Here’s how you can redeem the offer. Join Top Cashback and sign up here. Search for Wilko and select “Get Cashback Now” Shop on Wilko, add the blanket or spend at least £15 or more, then checkout as usual. The sign up bonus and cash back will appear in your Top Cashback account within seven days of your purchase. The cash back will become payable after Wilko’s returns period is over and they have paid Top Cashback the commission for your purchase.

The blanket is the Slumberdown Electric Blanket and it comes with three heat settings so you can adjust to your liking. Machine washable and only 40 watts, it’s perfect for lounging on sofas or beds. Shoppers praise it for being warm and it has over 25 five star reviews. Perliepat commented: “Lovely and warm! Bought this item a couple of months ago and is definitely the best under blanket I have bought.” Clerhud added: “Heats up very well when turned off – purchased a single cover and fits a standard single mattress well.”

