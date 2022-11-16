Six ‘cost-effective’ tips to maintain cars this winter

As the temperature begins to drop, drivers may notice some changes in the way their car operates. With that in mind, experts at ATS Euromaster have put together six “cost-effective” tips to help drivers maintain their cars and avoid any breakdowns or damages.
Check the brakes
When driving in bad weather such as rain, snow or ice, the road can become slippery.
In wintery weather, vehicle stopping distance increases which means it is even more important to keep the brakes in tip-top condition to help ensure safety on the road this winter.
Keep the battery running regularly
Cold temperatures can affect an engine battery and even cause it to lose power.
If tyres have deflated, they can cause more sliding than usual, especially in heavy rainfall, ice, and snow.
Therefore, it is important to check them regularly during cold months.
Drivers can also swap summer tyres with winter or all-season ones as these work best at temperatures below seven degrees.
Swap the tyres
All-season tyres are not only great for winter but perform well in most conditions, allowing the best handling on both warm and cold roads.
Lots of drivers opt for this as not only can they use them all year round, but they also help with saving money.
Avoid condensation on the windows
Condensation in cars can happen when the temperature inside a vehicle is different to the outside.
Warm air inside the car and cold air from the windscreen causes vapour to turn into water, which can seriously affect visibility when driving.
To help reduce this from happening, drivers can buy condensation drip strips that go in the car door for under £5.
