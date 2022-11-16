Six ‘cost-effective’ tips to maintain cars this winter

As the temperature begins to drop, drivers may notice some changes in the way their car operates. With that in mind, experts at ATS Euromaster have put together six “cost-effective” tips to help drivers maintain their cars and avoid any breakdowns or damages.

Check the brakes

When driving in bad weather such as rain, snow or ice, the road can become slippery.

In wintery weather, vehicle stopping distance increases which means it is even more important to keep the brakes in tip-top condition to help ensure safety on the road this winter.

Keep the battery running regularly

Cold temperatures can affect an engine battery and even cause it to lose power.

