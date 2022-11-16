Skincare ‘red flags’ to watch out for – ‘do not waste your money’





A skincare routine is essential for healthy skin as we age, but some common “red flags” could be wasting your time and money. Former beauty industry worker Sarah Palmyra shares her insider skincare reviews and tips with an audience of 151K followers on Youtube.

In a Youtube short, she shared skincare advice she “would never follow after having worked in the beauty industry.” The beauty advisor used to work for the global make-up chain Sephora, as well as spending time as a hydra-facialist. Her first red flag highlights specific product recommendations that she says aren’t necessary. She explained: “If someone tells me I need an eye cream that’s a red flag and I feel like they’re just trying to sell me something. “I love eye cream but it’s defiantly not a necessity. Sunscreen, retinol, hydrating serums will go such a long way you may not ever want [an eye cream].” READ MORE: Rules for curtsying to Queen Camilla change as royal pecking order

Her thoughts have been backed up by medical professionals, who similarly say eye creams may not be the best use of your money. Dr Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, told Byrdie that eye creams “may not be necessary for everyone”. There is no magic fix for ageing, and other products can do the same job to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. However, Dr Garshick added that she does recommend eye cream for people “who are concerned about their underage area” specifically, or for people “who are noticing changes” to the area. Sarah’s second “red flag” is to do with how a product feels on the skin. She explained: “Anyone who tells you if it’s burning it means it’s working. Red flag. DON’T MISS

“It should tingle at the most and even then you should be careful. Anything that’s warming is probably giving you some kind of irritation, especially if you’re sensitive.” If your skin does burn after a product is applied, it’s likely too harsh for your skin type. If your product is burning your skin, the first thing you should do is stop using it immediately and rinse your face. This is especially important if you think you’re having a reaction to a product or ingredient. People who have sensitive skin should be sure to check the ingredients of products before purchasing them. Sarah’s final skincare “red flag” is if people say “you should be activating your products in between your hands”.

She explained: “Unless it’s a cleansing balm or cleanser you don’t need to do this. Do not waste your money by applying the majority of your moisturiser or your serums to the palms of your hands. “And if you’re applying sunscreen chances are you’re not getting enough protection because half of it is going on the palm hands.” She added that you shouldn’t just use a moisturised which says it has SPF, you should also make sure to use sunscreen as part of your skincare routine for maximum protection. In many cases, the number of wrinkles a person has can be exacerbated by sun exposure over the years. SPF isn’t just reserved for the summer months, dermatologists say people should wear suncream every single day to protect their skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

