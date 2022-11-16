Categories
Sophie and Edward announced as royal guests of honour for TV show


The Earl and Countess of Wessex have been announced as the royal guests of honour of this year’s Royal Variety Performance. Taking to Twitter, the organisers spoke with enthusiasm of the upcoming attendance of Sophie and Prince Edward at the show, to take place on December 1. 

The account, which represents both the programme and its organiser and beneficiary, the Royal Variety Charity, wrote: “We are thrilled that our Royal guests of honour at this year’s Royal Variety Performance will be Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar.” 

The show is tightly linked with the Royal Family, with its members regularly attending the Variety over the decades. 

The Royal Variety Charity, the organisation for which the programme raises funds, had as its sole patron the late Queen Elizabeth II. 

By Alice Scarsi

Alice Scarsi is a news reporter at Express.co.uk. She initially joined the company as a production journalist in 2017 after earning a master's degree in International Journalism at City, University of London. She moved to the editorial team in March 2018, where she writes about politics, royals and current affairs.

