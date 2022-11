Tourists in Malaga will first be asked to stop by the region’s Police but will face a fine if they refuse to.

Fines are expected to be 750 euros (£658) for breaking the new stag and hen party restrictions.

The Spanish region is a popular choice for people’s ‘last night of freedom’ with many Brits using cheap flights to travel.

In recent years, some local residents have been irritated by British tourists’ raucous and rowdy behaviour.