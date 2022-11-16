Spitfire customers able to view homes in the metaverse | TheBusinessDesk.com

Spitfire Homes has launched a show home and customer suite in the metaverse.

Using virtual reality technology, Spitfire has developed a concept that enables customers to experience an immersive tour of Spitfire’s new house-type range before it has even been built.

Customers will be able to see Spitfire’s latest off-plan property Dovecliff, a new three-bedroom detached property led by a Spitfire Homes representative.

Mark Swaddle, senior marketing manager at Spitfire Homes said: “At Spitfire Homes, we like to think differently about how we can engage with our customers in new and exciting ways. We understand that it can be hard to visualise new homes off-plan, and harnessing the metaverse is one way to help overcome this.

“This immersive new technology will allow customers to experience a virtual show home viewing – guided by a member of the Spitfire team – from the comfort of their own home, anywhere in the world.

“Our aim at Spitfire Homes is to raise the bar of quality in housebuilding, but just as important as the design, specification and construction of a new home is the ease of the purchasing process and quality of the customer support”.