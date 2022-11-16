Spitfire Homes launches UK’s first show home experience in the metaverse – Show House

Spitfire Homes has become the first UK housebuilder to launch a show home and customer suite in the metaverse.

Using the latest virtual reality technology, Spitfire’s concept enables customers to experience a fully immersive tour of its new house type range, the Dovecliff, before it has even been built.

The virtual viewing, led by a Spitfire Homes representative, is a first-of-its-kind experience in the metaverse and allows customers to take advantage of the benefits of emerging technology to experience a new home off-plan.

Mark Swaddle, senior marketing manager at Spitfire Homes, said: “We like to think differently about how we can engage with our customers in new and exciting ways, and understand that it can be hard to visualise new homes off-plan. Harnessing the metaverse is one way to help overcome this.”

“This immersive new technology will allow customers to experience a virtual show home viewing – guided by a member of the Spitfire team – from the comfort of their own home, anywhere in the world.

“Our aim at Spitfire Homes is to raise the bar of quality in housebuilding, but just as important as the design, specification and construction of a new home is the ease of the purchasing process and quality of the customer support.”

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to understand how we can utilise this new technology to enhance the customer experience, easing the purchase process and providing a true virtual reflection of the quality homes we build.”

In March 2021, the Midlands-based housebuilder relaunched to meet a wider range of requirements and budgets including first-time buyers, families and downsizers as well as those seeking premium properties. This involved introducing a design-led house type range, while delivering high-spec homes in its Bespoke Collection.

The Dovecliff is a new three-bedroom detached property with a double-fronted layout and an open-plan living area flowing out into the rear garden. It also includes a kitchen and dining area featuring glazed French doors, and a spacious dual-aspect living room.