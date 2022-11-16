Sporting Lisbon chief denies club have ever considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday’s newspapers…

THE SUN

Sporting Lisbon chief Frederico Varandas has denied his club ever considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City are reportedly looking to negotiate with Toni Kroos over a January transfer.

Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard has revealed he is “considering new projects”.

Our pick of Cristiano Ronaldo's highs and lows since his return for a second spell at Manchester United



Eden Hazard has apologised to Real Madrid fans for his injury-stricken time at the club.

Juventus star Adrien Rabiot confirms he is weighing up his options amid interest from Manchester United.

Neil Bath, the man who mentored both Mason Mount and Reece James, has been promoted by Chelsea.

Wonderkid Endrick has revealed he is learning English and dreams to play in the Champions League.

THE TIMES

Manchester United players believe that Cristiano Ronaldo should not play for the club again and do not expect him to return after the World Cup.

Sports lawyer Stephen Taylor Heath talks through the likely procedure Manchester United would take if Cristiano Ronaldo's comments brought the club into 'disrepute'



LGBTQ+ fans have been assured by Fifa that they can show public displays of affection at official World Cup venues in Qatar.

Richie Gray will miss Scotland’s final Autumn Nations Series match against Argentina on Saturday after being handed a three-week ban for an act of foul play in the 31-23 defeat by New Zealand last weekend.

DAILY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag has made it clear that there is no way back for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United following explosive comments directed at the Dutchman during an interview with Piers Morgan.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea and Mason Mount have made a breakthrough in talks over a new contract.

Image:

Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount’s current deal expires in the summer of 2024





Shakhtar Donetsk have warned suitors for young superstar Mykhaylo Mudryk that they value the winger at €100m (£87.75m) following his exploits in the Champions League this season.

Luton are in advanced talks with Rob Edwards over him becoming their next manager.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are at risk of losing Charlie Patino to Barcelona.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Fifa is selling hospitality packages to attend its “fan festival” in Qatar – and stay out of the blazing sunshine – for as much as £960 per day, while ordinary supporters in the festival will have to endure the tiny Gulf nation’s soaring temperatures.

The Yorkshire racism hearing is set to be delayed until the new year after several defendants lodged appeals against the case being heard in public.

THE INDEPENDENT

Norway boss Stale Solbakken has accused football of not doing enough to prevent Qatar hosting the World Cup finals.

DAILY MAIL

Eduardo Camavinga has been the target of sick racist abuse after his mistimed tackle on France team-mate Christopher Nkunku in training ruled him out of the World Cup.

DAILY STAR

Gerard Pique has been handed a four-match ban for his foul-mouthed rant towards a referee in his final game for Barcelona.

Image:

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique has retired from football





THE GUARDIAN

New York City FC will finally have a permanent home after the club announced plans for a 25,000-capacity venue in the Willets Point neighbourhood in Queens.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are set to ramp up their transfer business as they look to land a full-back and a striker in the January window.

Rangers have reportedly reignited their interest in Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin as they look to kickstart their title bid following the World Cup break.

Hibs star Martin Boyle continues to race against the clock in his battle to secure a World Cup spot with Australia – with the forward still on the sidelines despite the tournament kicking off next week.

Alfredo Morelos is on a three-striker January shortlist for Fenerbahce, according to reports in Turkey.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi is a man in demand ahead of an expected England under-20 World Cup call.