Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) – A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue.

A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the trailer and hit a Ford Fusion, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

There were two people inside the car. EMS transported them to Ft. Hamilton Hospital with injuries police describe as “potentially serious.”

The semi driver was not injured.

Dixie Highway between Symmes Road and Corwin Avenue remains closed as of 8:30 p.m. Police advise drivers to find an alternate route.

The crash scene is in Fairfield just beyond the border with Hamilton. Police officers from Fairfield, Fairfield Township and Hamilton all responded.

The Butler County START team was also activated to assist.

We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say. (WXIX)

