‘Stuff the Bus’ to benefit homeless

With holidays fast approaching, the City of Albuquerque is encouraging locals to “Stuff the Bus” with donations for homeless families and pets on Saturday.

Donations can be dropped off at Hinkle Fun Center at Tramway and Indian School NE, a city news release states. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center’s parking lot.

The city has put together wish lists for both families and pets with ideas for comfort gifts and winter-related items. Both lists are available at www.cabq.gov/pets/stuffthebus.

Items on the families’ wish list include toiletries, baby supplies, shoes, coats and new toys, according to the release. Small toys, beds, treats and blankets are some of the items on the wish list for sheltered pets.

“We’re hoping that this will be a great success and that we can stuff that bus to its capacity and be able to help our sheltered pets and unhoused families,” said Desiree Cawley, marketing manager for Animal Welfare. “I think this is perfect for people that are getting ready to celebrate the season and this is a great way to kick it off.”

Papa Murphy’s – one of the event’s collaborators – will hand out a coupon for a free pizza with every drop-off donation, according to the release.

“Let’s make this season bright for our sheltered adoptable pets and homeless families in need by fulfilling their wish list,” the city website states.