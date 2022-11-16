Sue Barker didn’t want to do ‘a Federer’ after quitting Wimbledon role

Sue Barker has recalled what she told herself while presenting her final Wimbledon this summer, as the British icon admitted she didn’t want to “do a Roger Federer” after revealing what the 20-time Grand Slam champion had previously told her about his own memories from the tournament. Barker stepped down from her role as the anchor of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage this year after more than two decades at the helm.

Barker presented her final Wimbledon for the BBC this year after joining the broadcaster as one of their tennis presenters in 1993 before becoming the anchor of the tournament’s coverage in 2000. Following her final year at the helm, the 66-year-old has now received theLifetime Achievement Award at BT Sport’s Action Woman Awards.

And during her victory speech with fellow Wimbledon presenter Clare Balding, the former world No 3 recalled what she told herself while presenting the centenary celebrations on Centre Court during The Championships this year as she was left in tears when her co-hosts called on the crowd to give her a standing ovation, explaining why she told herself she didn’t want to “do a Roger”.

“I remember all the champions were there and I was really crying because the more they cheered, the more I cried,” she said, referencing the centenary ceremony which saw a whole host of former Wimbledon champions line up to celebrate 100 years of Centre Court. Laughing, she added: “And I looked over at Roger because let’s face it, why wouldn’t you?”

