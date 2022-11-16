Swim With Manatees And More On This Crystal River Cruise In Florida

The coastal city of Crystal River, Florida, is one of the most beautiful destinations in the Sunshine State – especially for nature lovers. Home to Kings Bay Park, the region is flourishing with protected wildlife, which has seen it become one of the best places in Florida for nature, leading to the development of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge. These parts also offer stunning lakes and rivers, unspoiled forests prime for hiking, sumptuous scallops, world-class golfing, and fantastic fishing – the latter made even more enticing thanks to the city’s proximity to the Gulf of Mexico. Still, all those attractions and activities are not the stars of the show in this part of Florida; it’s the Everglades animals out in the wild.

With warm springs and spring-fed rivers, Crystal River is a haven for wildlife – but more specifically, one lovable, chunky creature that never fails to turn heads and attract people into the temperate waters to marvel at its sizable presence. That cute, ‘chonky’ animal is the friendly manatee – and populations of them are present year-round in the waters of Crystal Rivers, FL.

What Is Crystal River, FL, Known For?

Of course, Crystal River boasts natural beauty, abundant history, excellent fishing and golfing, and plenty of diverse wildlife; however, the place is most famous for its marvelous manatees in the pristine waterways. As these gracious mammals float through the crystal-clear H2O, offering frequent encounters with curious humans, one of the best things to do in Crystal River is, indeed, getting in the water with these beauties – and an ideal way to do so is on a guided tour.

How Do You Find Manatees In Crystal River?

The manatees in Crystal River live and play in the warm waterways, which means visitors can find them as they paddle, swim, snorkel, dive, kayak, or paddleboard the waters. However, it’s mostly local people who know the specifics of how and where to find Crystal River’s manatees; therefore, for tourists, one of the best ways of spotting and spending time with these adorable creatures is by opting for one of the best Crystal River manatee swim tours (hint – details are below!)

About This Crystal River Manatee Tour

Tour Name: Crystal River Tour with Manatee Swim and Everglades Airboat Ride

Crystal River Tour with Manatee Swim and Everglades Airboat Ride Crystal River Manatee Snorkeling Tour Price: From $148.99

From $148.99 Start Time: 7:30 am

7:30 am Crystal River Manatee Snorkel Tour Duration: 12 hours (approximately)

Meet Adorable Manatees On One Of The Top-Rated Crystal River Manatee Swim Tours

On this Crystal River manatee swim tour, travelers get to spend a day in one of Central Florida’s natural manatee habitats. Combing one of the best manatee tours in Florida with an Everglades airboat adventure complete with expert guides, this memorable trip promises the full experience, incorporating wildlife with sightseeing and waterway exploration.

Tour participants start off with a lovely airboat ride on the Crystal River, followed by swimming and snorkeling in one of the best areas for manatees in FL – a place where sightings are known to be frequent. After enjoying encounters with Florida’s resident manatees, tourers then get to enjoy an exciting airboat trip on the Withlacoochee River.

The Ultimate Wildlife Adventure To The Crystal River & Withlacoochee River From Orlando: What’s Included On This Manatee & Airboat Tour

Narrated boat cruise along the Crystal River

Swimming and snorkeling in a natural manatee habitat

An Everglades airboat tour on the Withlacoochee River

Professional tour guide

Packed breakfast and a sit-down lunch at a local restaurant

Orlando-area hotel pick up and drop off

Premium Scuba Pro Masks

Local taxes

Hospital-grade sanitized wetsuits are mandatory for tour participants to wear. These are available from the dive shop at a fee of $15.

What’s It Like To Go On A Crystal River Manatee Tour?

The ultimate manatee sightseeing day gets going with a tasty breakfast in Orlando. When ready, participants meet their guide and the rest of the group as everyone is collected from select locations. Once everyone has been picked up, the group is taken on to the famous Crystal River, where Florida’s most beautiful coast awaits – one that’s home to one of the world’s largest populations of endangered West Indian manatees.

Upon arrival, guests can hop into the water donned-in equipment provided by the tour operator. Whether swimming or snorkeling, tourers get to hang out in the manatees’ natural habitat alongside trained and certified divemasters. They’ll also get to learn about these gentle mammals and the sad truth behind why they’re currently threatened, such as habitat loss.

After the first part of the cruise, guests go for a sit-down lunch at a local restaurant. Then, with full bellies and a fresh stash of energy, the adventure continues in the afternoon on a 30-minute Withlacoochee River airboat tour. Along the river, tour participants can keep their eyes peeled for more manatees, as well as dolphins and other fascinating species. At the end of the tour, with minds full of memories (and SD cards chock-full of photos, of course), guests are returned to Orlando to their hotels.

This trip is one of the best things to do in Crystal River – but the minimum age is three years, so travelers with very young children may need to find alternative plans for their little ones.

What Is The Best Time To See Manatees At Crystal River?

A common question is, which months are best for seeing manatees? Although these harmless animals can be seen year-round, sightings are more abundant during certain times. In particular, for the best chances of spotting these beautiful animals, visiting the waterways during the Crystal River manatee season is travelers’ best bet. The peak season for manatees in Crystal River is November until April, with the local manatee population at its highest between December and February. In summer, the odds of seeing manatees are reduced, as their numbers are smaller during this time.

Can You Touch The Manatees In Crystal River?

The consensus is, yes, people are allowed to touch the Crystal River manatees; however, there are regulations and guidelines for interacting with these endangered animals to preserve their safety and habitats. The species is protected under law, so anybody wishing to swim with them – either alone or on a tour – must follow the local regulations.

One particularly important rule forbids anyone from touching the manatees with two hands at the same time – only gentle touches on the stomach or back with one hand are permitted. In any case, tour participants will receive a full briefing on how to interact with the manatees properly and safely from their tour guide, who will detail all the dos and don’ts and best practices.

Tips For Swimming With Manatees In Florida

As mentioned, touching the manatees with two hands simultaneously is illegal . Instead, touching them with one hand on their back or stomach is fine.

. Instead, touching them with one hand on their back or stomach is fine. Swimmers and divers should try to keep noise to a minimum to avoid scaring the manatees.

People in the water should also avoid splashing and making swift movements. Instead, slow, careful movements are better to prevent the manatees from becoming nervous.

Manatees are not dangerous; they’re gentle animals but very curious. As they’re sociable creatures, they often approach people in the water, so don’t be afraid – they’re harmless!

Homosassa Springs and Three Sisters Springs are some of the best places to find manatees in Crystal River. Most tour providers include these spots on the itinerary.

