Switch prise rise? Why you can’t afford to wait for Nintendo console

Nintendo has hinted that a Switch price increase could be on the cards in the future. The popularity of video game consoles coupled with global parts shortages have – in some instances – led to demand outstripping supply. It’s for this very reason that Sony increased the price of the PlayStation 5. Unfortunately for customers, while Nintendo hopes to avoid a Switch price rise, the company hasn’t actually ruled it out.
According to a report by Bloomberg, Nintendo was asked about a Switch price increase during a recent earnings call.
A Nintendo spokesperson said that it was monitoring the situation closely and would consider its options going forward.
“Nintendo, asked whether it would raise Switch prices, says it won’t take such actions at this moment, but will continue monitoring situation and carefully consider (whether we need to take the option),” tweets Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki.
With Nintendo’s comments in mind, it might be worth grabbing a device sooner rather than later to avoid any price increase.
Likewise, with Black Friday landing on November 25, you could actually save money on the Nintendo Switch if you buy within the next week.
The Nintendo Switch Lite is likely to receive the biggest discounts, although expect smaller price cuts on the regular model and Switch OLED.
Even if Nintendo Switch consoles don’t receive a discount, retailers will have various bundles available for frugal fans.
Expect additional games and accessories to be bundled with consoles for free, giving you better value for money should you decide to buy.
If you’re looking for some Nintendo Switch game recommendations, then look no further than the recently released Bayonetta 3.
The game sees Bayonetta and friends tackle an inter-dimensional threat in locations such as Tokyo, Paris and New York. The titular character can now draw on gargantuan demons to aid her in battle, while new playable characters provide a change of pace and style.
“Strut, shoot and slay in style in Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch!” reads a Nintendo description. “Join the titular witch in this over-the-top climax action game as she faces a mysterious evil using her signature guns and an arsenal of new demonic abilities.”
Source link