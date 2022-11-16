Tennis Anyone?: Chautauqua Lake Unveils New Courts

Chautauqua Lake Central School District officially unveiled its new tennis courts last week as the most recent stage of the school’s capital improvement plan.

Superintendent Josh Liddell said the school’s previous tennis court surfaces had displayed significant signs of cracking and deterioration as a result of poor drainage. Due to the cracking and deterioration of the tennis courts, Liddell said the uneven tennis court surfaces had become a safety hazard for the students and the community.

Jeff Angeletti, the school’s athletic director, explained that while the district had attempted to repair the cracks in the tennis courts, the problem required a complete “court overhaul.”

“I am glad that the board and our community supported our efforts to construct a completely new court,” he said.

The school district contracted with Blake Carlson and his team from Lakeshore Paving for the entire project, which included drainage and court resurfacing.

“We are excited to open up our new tennis facility,” Liddell said. “Lakeshore Paving did a remarkable job with perimeter drainage, substrate remediation and complete court resurfacing. We now have a new tennis surface and appropriate drainage that will allow our tennis facility to be a resource for the school and community for many years to come.”

Angeletti said the new tennis courts will be enjoyed by students on the school’s tennis team, physical education classes and the surrounding community.

Tennis Coach Sue Teets said the completion of the new tennis courts has been an “exciting event” for the tennis team.

“As the coach of the Thunderbird Tennis Team, I have experienced firsthand the overwhelming and excited response of the team when they first stepped on the courts,” she said. “Many thanks go out to the administration team at CLCS, the athletic director and the project manager for making the courts something to be proud of.”

Remarking about the quality of the new tennis courts, Teets said one of the members of the tennis team even told her the school’s new tennis courts are better than most college tennis courts.

Secondary Principal Rachel Curtin said the construction of the new tennis courts has inspired students and faculty to express interest in learning how to play tennis for the first time.

“The newly renovated courts will provide an exceptional opportunity for our Physical Education program to expand their instruction in tennis,” she said. “Our athletic program is growing our girls tennis team, and we look forward to hosting matches in the next season.”

Elementary Principal Megan Lundgren said even the elementary students have already had an opportunity to enjoy the new tennis courts.”

The school’s elementary students were invited to participate in a grand opening celebration for the new Tennis courts Nov. 4.

“We took advantage of the gorgeous afternoon to have the entire elementary school cheer on teachers who competed in a ‘Tennis-Baseball Home Run Derby,’” Lundgren said. “Students are anxious to get out onto the courts for physical education classes and other outdoor activities.”

The school’s administration said the new tennis courts will be able to serve the school, the tennis team and the community for many years by providing a much better alternative than the previous depreciated tennis courts.