Tennis Championships: 30 Players Battle For Glory

Soul-lifting musical lyrics in a joyous atmosphere prevailed inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, at the weekend, when the 2022 Sheroes Cup, a pre-season tournament, ended in grand style.

The final game of the competition witnessed by thousands of football enthusiasts, including Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen, was a thrilling encounter featuring Edo Queens and Delta Queens, and was decided via penalties with Delta Queens taking the day 5-4.

Before the shootout, Edo Queens, who were on top of the table, controlled the greater part of the proceedings and looked more likely to triumph, but they could not make their superiority count in goals. The game had to be settled by a penalty shoot-out, which Delta proved to be the better markswoman.

Earlier, Nasarawa Amazons beat Confluence Queens 2-0 to clinch the bronze medal of the yearly competition organised and sponsored by Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF).

Speaking on the competition, RSDF President, Paul Edeh, said the just concluded tournament surpassed previous editions.

Edeh, who is the proprietor of Naija Ratels, enjoined wealthy football enthusiasts to join him in uplifting women’s football in Nigeria by donating to its course.

“I am particularly impressed by the quality of play by the various clubs throughout the competition. Both the players and officials showed maturity and character, and that is how it is supposed to be.

“We implored the best of approaches in the organisation of the pre-season by ensuring that the best of match officials, including referees, officiated at the tournament and they really gave a good account of themselves,” he said.