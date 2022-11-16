TfL urged to rake in £191k by taking ‘fare dodging seriously’

Penalty fines and prosecutions for fare dodging on Transport for London (TfL) services are down compared to pre-pandemic levels, analysis from a campaign group has revealed. The TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) found there was a prosecution or a penalty fare for one in every 60,640 journeys in 2019/20.

The number was almost 50 percent lower in 2021/22, with only one in every 90,489 journeys resulting in a prosecution or penalty fare.

This has since recovered but is still below pre-pandemic levels at one in 66,788 journeys in the first half of this financial year.

It has been estimated that TfL is missing out on at least £191,102 in revenue between 2021/22 and 2022/23 if penalty fare and prosecution reports were at pre-pandemic levels and if each incident resulted in the minimum penalty of £40.

Elliot Keck, investigations campaign manager at the TPA, voiced concern about whether TfL has taken the matter seriously enough.

JUST IN: Shocking moment desperate Tesco shoppers fight over ‘reduced to clear’ food