TfL urged to rake in £191k by taking ‘fare dodging seriously’

Penalty fines and prosecutions for fare dodging on Transport for London (TfL) services are down compared to pre-pandemic levels, analysis from a campaign group has revealed. The TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) found there was a prosecution or a penalty fare for one in every 60,640 journeys in 2019/20.
The number was almost 50 percent lower in 2021/22, with only one in every 90,489 journeys resulting in a prosecution or penalty fare.
This has since recovered but is still below pre-pandemic levels at one in 66,788 journeys in the first half of this financial year.
It has been estimated that TfL is missing out on at least £191,102 in revenue between 2021/22 and 2022/23 if penalty fare and prosecution reports were at pre-pandemic levels and if each incident resulted in the minimum penalty of £40.
Elliot Keck, investigations campaign manager at the TPA, voiced concern about whether TfL has taken the matter seriously enough.
JUST IN: Shocking moment desperate Tesco shoppers fight over ‘reduced to clear’ food
He told Express.co.uk: “Londoners will rightly be asking whether transport bosses are taking the issue of fare dodging as seriously as they should.
“While commuters face endless strikes and fare hikes, they’re watching petty criminals escape punishment far too frequently.”
Mr Keck added: “Transport for London must take a firm line with anyone caught using services without paying.”
The TPA’s analysis focused on London Underground services due to the absence of barriers at Docklands Light Railway, London Overground and TfL Rail stations.
READ MORE: Sunak announces five new Glasgow-built warships as ‘Russia’s actions put us all at risk’
Commuters have faced strike action across the capital throughout 2022, including on November 10.
The Rail Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) announced it would go ahead with its planned action last Thursday after last-minute talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
RMT said the dispute remains “very much live” and it will re-ballot its members to secure a fresh mandate for action.
The result of RMT’s re-ballot was due on November 15.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.
“Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute.
“They will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.
“TfL needs to start making compromises and work with the union to reach a deal that works for staff and avoids further disruption to the lives of passengers.”
Express.co.uk has approached TfL for comment.
Source link